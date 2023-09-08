Amidst Danny Masterson sentencing, Laura Prepon comes under fire for her silence on the matter

Danny Masterson was recently sentenced to 30 years in prison for the r*pe of two women. The actor is known for projects such as Roseanne, NYPD Blue, Jake and the Fatman, Seduced by Madness, White Collar, Stephen King's Dead Zone, How to Make a Monster, The Bridge to Nowhere, Yes Man, Face/Off, Bye Bye Love etc.

Danny is best known for playing Steven Hyde in the hit Fox period teen sitcom, That '70s Show. Laura Prepon, who played Donna Pinciotti on the show, was in a relationship with Danny's brother Christopher Masterson from 1999 to 2007. Both Danny and Christopher practiced Scientology and Prepon has been accused by netizens of protecting the crimes of the convict.

Why is Laura Prepon receiving online backlash following Danny Masterson's sentencing?

A jury of seven females and five males declared Masterson guilty of two charges of r*pe on May 31. Both incidents occurred in his house in the Hollywood region in 2003, when Masterson was most well-known for the Fox series That '70s Show.

Fans were aware that Laura Prepon and Danny Masterson were very close at one point because she was dating the convicted actor's brother. They believe that she turned a blind eye to Danny Masterson's crimes and even silenced the victims of s*xual a*sault under the shadow of Scientology.

Scientology is a set of beliefs created by an American author named L. Ron Hubbard. Its followers are extremely loyal to its teachings, however, it is infamous for some sinister reasons. Scientology has often been tagged as a cult/business/a new religious movement and has been subjected to several controversies.

However, there is no possible way to prove if this is true or false at this point, but netizens expect Prepon to come forward and address the issue.

Prepon began practicing Scientology in 1999, the year she began dating Christopher Masterson. However, in 2021 she revealed that she hadn't practiced it since 2016. In fact, she explained that she had she was not a practitioner anymore.

Laura Prepon is married to Ben Foster and has a boy and a girl. As for Danny Masterson, he is not going to get out of jail till at least 2053. He has been married to actress Bijou Phillips since 2011, with whom he has one kid.

That '70s Show synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of That '70s Show reads:

"Set in the mood ring and polyester era of the 1970s, the series is a retro-hip situation comedy about an eclectic group of friends on the verge of adulthood. They live in the suburbs of Wisconsin, where they yearn for independence amid the growing pains of becoming adults."

That '70s Show was created by Bonnie, Terry Turner, and Mark Brazill. It ran from August 23, 1998 to May 18, 2006. There show released a total of 200 episodes during its entire run.