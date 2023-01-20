All That '70s Show actors who appear in That '90s Show, including Mila Kunis

Netflix's new That '70s Show spin-off, That '90s Show, premiered on January 19, 2023, bringing back the old format and the lovable tricks of the original show back to the TV screens. Even if the show did not excel in creating a relevant sitcom, it had the look and feel of a show that exudes nostalgia in audiences who grew up watching That '70s Show or those who lived through the 1990s.

While it was also That '90s Show's biggest drawback, the use of nostalgic footage was one of the things that old fans of the franchise enjoyed. That '90s Show also used ample cameos to enhance this feeling of familiarity.

In light of the premiere of That '90s Show, here are all the cameos from the original show that took place in the debut season.

That '90s Show cameos: All the actors from the OG series in the new one

The new show followed the exploits of Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), daughter of That '70s Show originals Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), as she returned to the Forman's original house and made friends with a bunch of teenagers. These new faces consisted of Ashley Aufderheide (Gwen), Mace Coronel (Jay), Maxwell Acee Donovan (Nate), Reyn Doi (Ozzie), and Sam Morelos (Nikki).

This setting was perfect for introducing most of the original characters and bringing them back for some laughs.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher (Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso)

mila kunis fans @dimitrikutcher Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher make their guest appearence back as Kelso & Jackie on That 90s Show! Now streaming on Netflix! Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher make their guest appearence back as Kelso & Jackie on That 90s Show! Now streaming on Netflix! https://t.co/fAxmHzZeZz

One of the most beloved couples from the original series, it would not be wrong to say that Jackie and Michael's story drove the pivotal part of the story in That '70s Show.

The last part of That '90s Show revealed that Jay (Mace Coronel) was the son of Jackie and Michael. It seems they changed little as they continued their on-again, off-again relationship into an on-again, off-again marriage.

Topher Grace and Laura Prepon (Eric Formam and Donna Pinciotti)

mila kunis fans @dimitrikutcher Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Laura Prepon and Topher Grace on set of That 90s Show Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Laura Prepon and Topher Grace on set of That 90s Show https://t.co/gMHrPCyk4d

The central couple in the show, That '90s Story was based around their return to Point Place, Wisconsin, with their daughter. Topher Grace and Laura Prepon appeared in the first episode, effectively linking the two shows.

Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp (Red and Kitty Forman)

Anthony Flores @aflomoviefilm #That90sShow is everything you could want from a sequel series to That 70’s Show, fun cameos, a solid new cast and Red & Kitty at its center…Debra Jo Rupp & Kurtwood Smith haven’t missed a beat, hope we get a second season. #That90sShow is everything you could want from a sequel series to That 70’s Show, fun cameos, a solid new cast and Red & Kitty at its center…Debra Jo Rupp & Kurtwood Smith haven’t missed a beat, hope we get a second season. https://t.co/gTFaInzI4y

Few could replace this iconic couple, who was also a major part of That '70s Show. Their role was just as fun as the only sensible adults around a bunch of pot-smoking kids.

Their role in the new show was not unlike their previous role.

Wilmer Valderrama (Fez)

Fez is another popular character who made an appearance in the new show. He also revealed some interesting things about his dating life. Fez was also one of the first cameos, appearing in the second episode of the show.

Tommy Chong (Leo Chingkwake)

The iconic Tommy Chong appeared as his stoner character in That '90s Show. Few would want to miss a cameo by one of the most iconic comedians and actors. Though his role is small, he is instantly recognizable and impactful.

Jim Rash and Don Stark also appeared in the show briefly.

That '90s Show is now streaming on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes