That '90s Show ending explained: Did Leia and Jay break up?

That '90s Show premiered with its debut season on Netflix on January 19, 2023. The spinoff of the popular That '70s Show, the new sitcom follows a new generation of teenagers hanging out in the garage in a coming-of-age story.

With strong links to the original show, including a familiar format and several guest appearances, this is a delight for anyone looking to indulge in a nostalgic ride.

Much like its predecessor, That '90s Show had ample drama involving many of the major characters, including a latent focus on Leia (Callie Haverda). She is the daughter of Eric Foreman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon).

Of course, the show had to bring back Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis in the mix and did so by bringing in Jay (Mace Coronel). Jay is the son of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' characters from That '70s Show.

Leia is almost at the center of all the stoner drama around the garage for most of the season, including an eventual relationship with Mace and an unlikely outcome.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from season one of That '90s Show

That '90s Show ending: What happened between Leia and Jay?

After starting off with a new group of friends, kickstarted by the arrival of Leia from Chicago, the friends' group evolved quite dynamically. By the middle of the season, Leia's seemingly innocent crush on Jay turned into a full-fledged love affair. The young couple have their share of ups and downs in the limited time, shown in the debut season.

However, things did not remain sweet forever as Leia was bound to return to Chicago. By the end of the season, Jay broke up with Leia because he feared the commitment needed to sustain a long-distance relationship. However, just before Leia departed, Jay returned to plead with her.

Leia, meanwhile, seems to be dealing with a lot of things herself. She rejects his advances and tells him that she will call him when she gets home, ignoring Jay's pleas to give him another chance.

This leaves their relationship in an ambiguous position. As the season wrapped up after this, there is no way of knowing if they broke up for good.

However, as indicated by the show, the door to this romantic affair is still open.

Meanwhile, there was something else that happened in the penultimate episode that may be weighing on Leia's. After steadily growing closer to Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan) throughout the season, it seems that Leia had a moment with him where they almost k**s. While they didn't cross the line, it does seem like both considered the prospect even if it was for just a moment.

This threw the entire chemistry built over the first season of That '90s Show in disarray, making room for drama and a lot more to anticipate from the series.

While there is no official announcement of a second season for the show, it would remain completely open-ended if the network refuses to pick it up. Fans of the show will certainly hope that they get to see a conclusion to the tale that started this season.

That '90s Show season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.

