That '90s Show cast list and characters explored

Netflix's That '90s Show is set to drop on the platform on January 19, 2023. A spinoff of That '70s Show, the upcoming series centers on Leia Forman and is set more than a decade after the events portrayed in That '70s Show. Here's a brief description of the show, as per Netflix's official YouTube channel:

''It’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red.''

The series stars Callie Haverda as protagonist Leia Forman and various others portraying significant supporting roles. The first season reportedly features a total of ten episodes.

That '90s Show cast list: Callie Haverda and others promise heartwarming performances

1) Callie Haverda as Leia Forman

Callie Haverda plays the lead role of Leia Forman in That '90s Show. Haverda looks promising in the show's trailer, and viewers can expect her to deliver an impressive performance in the series. Haverda's character seems to have a distinct sense of humor and wit.

Callie Haverda has previously starred in shows and movies like The Lost Husband, Stage V, The Eleven Little Roosters, and many more.

2) Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen Runck

Ashley Aufderheide dons the role of Gwen Runck in the upcoming Netflix series. Aufderheide looks brilliant in the series' trailer and promises to deliver a compelling performance. Gwen is known to be an extremely stubborn and rebellious girl with a pure heart.

Apart from That '90s Show, Ashley Aufderheide has previously appeared in Emergence, Four Kids and It, Infinitely Polar Bear, and High School Lover, to name a few.

3) Mace Coronel as Jay Kelso

Actor Mace Coronel essays the character of Jay Kelso in Netflix's That '90s Show. Kelso is known to be a charismatic teenager who loves to flirt. He is protagonist Forman's love interest and is set to play a key role in the storyline.

Mace Coronel's other notable film and TV acting credits include Wireless, Pocket, Santa Hunters, and Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, to name a few.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, That '90s Show will also feature many others portraying pivotal supporting roles, including:

Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate Runck

Sam Morelos as Nikki

Reyn Doi as Ozzie

Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman

Kurtwood Smith as Red Forman

The show also features guest appearances from Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and Topher Grace, among many others.

Netflix shared the latest trailer for That '90s Show on December 22, 2022, which brilliantly sets the tone for the highly anticipated spinoff series. The trailer opens with Kitty telling Red that she needs to make a shopping list for the kids.

Although the plot isn't clearly established, viewers are given a peek into Leia's eventful teenage life as she enjoys her time with friends and family. Viewers can expect the show to do full justice to the beloved original.

You can watch That '90s Show on Netflix on January 19, 2023.

