Can kids watch That '90s Show? Rating explored

That '90s Show is a spinoff of That '70s Show set twenty years after the events of That '70s Show.

It stars Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos. Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith reprise their roles as Kitty and Red Foreman in the show.

Furthermore, it features Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Tommy Chong, and Don Stark reprising their roles from the original show in brief appearances throughout the series.

Since the main characters of the upcoming show will involve teenagers, the question is Can kids watch That '90s Show? Let's find out.

That '90s Show is rated TV-14

The upcoming Netflix series is rated TV-14 which means it may be unsuitable for ages under 14. Given the show's target audience are teenagers, this rating is pretty apt as it contains strong language like its predecessor. The 'Red' character played by Kurtwood Smith tends to use a lot of profanity.

Similar to the original series, That ’90s Show includes the consumption of alcohol by teenagers and the use of marijuana, a common scene in any teen series. Furthermore, there are s*xual references and scenes where characters discuss s*x. Overall, it isn't recommended to let your younger kids watch That ’90s Show since they are not the target audience.

In a BTS interview shared by Netflix, Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith opened up about reprising their roles as Kitty and Red. An emotional Rupp said:

"Seeing all the kids come back. It was almost like no time had passed. We have like a mini-reunion every week. It’s been amazing."

She proceeded to talk about the young cast by saying:

"I instantly loved the kids — very impressed. Very impressed."

Kurtwood Smith added to it by commenting on his 'Red' character by saying:

"He’s caught in this place where he thinks he wants to be retired. But, at the same time he doesn’t really because he really does like the life that these kids have brought back into his house. But, he won’t admit because he’s stubborn in his own way."

Explaining That '90s Show

That '90s Show is a spinoff of the hit American television period teen sitcom That '70s Show. The older show focused on the lives of six teenage friends living in the fictional town of Point Place, Wisconsin, from May 17, 1976, to December 31, 1979.

The show's official synopsis reads:

"It’s 1995 and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn’t her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen."

It continues:

"With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago. Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well...Red."

Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, Gregg Mettler, and Lindsay Turner created the show with James Iha credited with its music.

The pilot episode of That '90s Show will be released on January 19, 2023, on Netflix worldwide.

