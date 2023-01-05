Is Debra Jo Rupp returning to WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos? Details explored

Deadline reports that Debra Jo Rupp has joined the cast of WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The beloved American actress was a regular on Marvel's WandaVision.

Alongside Rupp, Kathryn Hahn will be reprising her WandaVision role as the obnoxious neighbor-turned-evil witch Agatha Harkness, for which she received an Emmy nomination. On the show, she failed to absorb Wanda's power and ended up getting trapped in Agnes' persona.

WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer will serve as the writer and executive producer on the spinoff. Agatha: Coven of Chaos is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ in late 2023 and is based on the Marvel Comics character Agatha Harkness.

Debra Jo Rupp rose to fame for her role in That '70s Show

Now 71, Jo Rupp has been seen on the big screen since the mid-80s. She was born in Glendale, California, to Margaret A. Williams Rupp and John E. Rupp Jr. She grew up in Boxford, Massachusetts, where she attended Masconomet Regional High School. She even has two siblings.

To pursue her dream of acting, she moved to New York in 1979. At the start, she appeared in several plays and commercials before bagging her first TV role in 1980 as Sheila, a topless dancer, on the daytime drama All My Children.

Throughout the 80s she guest-starred on many TV shows, including Kate & Allie, Spenser for Hire, and The Days and Nights of Molly Dodd. In 1988, Rupp landed her first feature-film role as Miss Patterson in the hit comedy Big, starring Tom Hanks.

She even appeared on hit shows like The Jeff Foxworthy Show, Seinfeld, and Friends. Fans of Friends will remember her as Phoebe Buffay's sister-in-law.

But her real break came in 1998 when she began portraying Kitty Forman in the comedy series, That '70s Show. She was one of the main leads and appeared in 200 episodes for eight seasons. She will now be seen reprising this role in the show's upcoming spinoff titled, That '90s Show.

She also appeared in shows like The Ranch, This Is Us, Grey's Anatomy and in 2021, starred in her first Marvel show, WandaVision. In 2014, she was nominated for the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Solo Performance for her performance on Broadway's Becoming Dr. Ruth.

What will the WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos be about?

Created by Jac Schaeffer, Agatha: Coven of Chaos is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ in late 2023 and will consist of nine episodes. Unfortunately, Marvel hasn't revealed anything about the plot, but fans have predicted that the show will follow the chronicles of the evil witch Agatha Harkness.

Kathryn Hahn appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel Show in September 2022 and said that she knew everything about the show but didn't reveal anything further.

She said:

"I know everything about it. "

Hahn was as surprised as the fans were when the show was announced. She said:

"I can say that I did not know I was going to be doing it [going into WandaVision], absolutely not."

She continued:

"I guess nobody really knew that a centuries-old witch was gonna have any sort of long shelf life. So everybody was very, myself included, mostly, I would say was the most excited to know that there's going to be another show happening."

The upcoming show will be part of Phase Five of the MCU with Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, and Jac Schaeffer serving as executive producers.

