Everything to know about Kathryn Hahn's next after Glass Onion release

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiered on Netflix with some great actors like Kathryn Hahn in a brand-new mystery set on a Greek private island. With a bunch of eccentric characters, this new murder comedy from Rian Johnson was delightful in every way, including character treatment and arcs. Kathryn Hahn was arguably one of the more vibrant ones as Claire Debella, the governor of Connecticut, who was running for the Senate.

Her subtle tone in the portrayal has many fans wondering about the possibility of seeing the great actor again. Of course, fans may remember her from her stint on Marvel's WandaVision. Her character in the limited Marvel show had equal elements of menace and humor, something that soon made her one of the most popular characters in the Marvel TV universe. Soon, her character, Agatha, is getting a spinoff project of her own.

So that is where Claire Debella from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is heading after her not-so-breezy vacation in Greece. Read on to find out more about her upcoming project.

More about Kathryn Hahn and Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Kathryn Hahn recently confirmed that she will start filming for Agatha: Coven of Chaos very soon. Of course, the series has yet to air, but it's hard not to be excited about such a prolific actor making another appearance on television.

Going into WandaVision, Hahn was already one of the most experienced actors on the field. She first gained prominence starring as grief counselor Lily Lebowski in the NBC crime drama series Crossing Jordan. She soon followed it up with multiple other big films and shows. But her first breakthrough as a leading woman came with the comedy-drama film Afternoon Delight. She was also nominated for the Gotham Independent Film Award for Breakthrough Actor the same year.

Her expansive body of work includes Len and Company, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, How Do You Know, The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard, The Family Fang, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, Parks and Recreation, Children's Hospital, The Greatest Event in Television History, I Know This Much Is True, and The Shrink Next Door, among many others.

Still, Agatha: Coven of Chaos could shoot her career to a new height. Speaking about the show, the actor said:

"I can say that I did not know I was going to be doing it [going into WandaVision], absolutely not...I guess nobody really knew that a centuries-old witch was gonna have any sort of long shelf life. So everybody was very, myself included, mostly, I would say was the most excited to know that there's going to be another show happening."

Not much is available about the upcoming Marvel series, but viewers can expect a trailer or a cast release soon enough. Apart from Agatha: Coven of Chaos, there seems to be no other show or film that Kathryn Hahn has publicly announced for 2023.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is now streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates.

