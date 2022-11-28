Who is Ethan Sandler? All about Kathryn Hahn's husband as WandaVision star files to legally change kids' names

American actress Kathryn Hahn and her husband Ethan Sandler have decided to add 'Hahn' to their children's names before their current surname.

They are parents to two kids, Leonard and Mae. As of this writing, they have not revealed the reason for this change. However, their children's names will soon be changed to Leonard Henry Hahn Sandler and Mae Marie Hahn Sandler.

Kathryn Hahn and Ethan Sandler first crossed paths in college

Born on December 4, 1972, Ethan Sandler is a film producer, actor, and writer. He began his career in the industry by taking on small roles in famed television shows like Will & Grace and Sex and the City.

Some of his other acting credits include The Princess Diaries, The Bourne Supremacy, My Boys, Crossing Jordan, Psych, Gravy, Transparent, Single Parents, and more. He has also served as the writer/producer on shows like Whitney, My Boys, and New Girl.

Kathryn Hahn and Ethan Sandler first crossed paths with each other in college while the duo was studying theater together at Northwestern University. Soon after hitting things off, they started sharing a dorm together and even moved to New York's Hell's Kitchen to pursue their acting career after they graduated.

They eloped in 2002, on the day of their 10th anniversary, and have been together ever since.

After Hahn and Sandler's careers took off, they moved to Los Angeles to further pursue acting roles.

In 2006, the duo welcomed their first child, a son named Leonard. Three years later, Kathryn Hahn and Sandler became parents to a daughter, Mae.

While speaking to Parade magazine in 2018, Kathryn Hahn revealed that despite being in the spotlight, the family lives a "pretty normal life."

She said:

"I have cute kids and a hubby forever and two dogs and a rabbit and now a hamster...So I have this rich and creative life but also a normal life, and I’ve been able to keep the two separate and holy."

Kathryn Hahn, who also trained at Yale School of Drama after graduating from Northwestern University, revealed that she was insecure when she started out. While talking to IndieWire, she opened up about the advice she would give her older self, stating:

“If I could’ve shaken hands with that awesome, insecure, passionate, 22-year-old that moved to New York, I would have told her that same thing. The person I knew who knew could do it, who was really passionate."

She continued:

"I knew she wanted to do plays and she wanted to rehearse Hamlet at 2:00 in the morning and was all messy and passionate and chain-smoking in some theater group, but thought that she just wasn’t quite polished or good enough to make it in the business. Because you’re trying to be somebody you’re not, instead of just being who you are.”

As per her IMDb, Hahn will next star in Tiny Beautiful Things and Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

