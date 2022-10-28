When does Grey's Anatomy return this week? Release date, time and more explored

Grey's Anatomy, the highly-cherished and long-running medical drama series, is all set to return with episode 4 of its latest season 19. The upcoming episode will make its arrival exclusively on ABC Network, this Thursday, October 27, at 9 pm ET.

Undoubtedly, fans of the medical drama series have been eagerly waiting to see what the upcoming episode of season 19 has in store for them after the third episode, titled, Let's Talk About S*x, ends on such a gripping note. The ending saw Bailey recruiting a new group of interns to make a number of social media videos with important information regarding the sexual health of teens.

Renowned screenwriter and TV producer Shonda Rhimes is the creator of the beloved medical drama series Grey's Anatomy. She has also acted as the executive producer for the series, alongside Andy Reaser, Allan Heinberg, Betsy Beers, Rob Corn, Debbie Allen, Joan Rater, Ellen Pompeo, Tony Phelan and a few others.

Herbert Davis is the cinematographer of the ABC series, while Danny Lux has given music to the series. The theme music for the series has been composed by Psapp.

Without further delay, dive in to find out all about episode 4 of Grey's Anatomy season 19 before it airs on ABC.

Learn all about the fourth episode of Grey's Anatomy season 19, ahead of its premiere

What can be expected from ABC's Grey's Anatomy season 19 episode 4?

Episode 4 of Grey's Anatomy season 19 has been titled Haunted. Jamie Denbo has acted as the teleplay writer for the upcoming episode. However, the director's name has not yet been disclosed.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode released by ABC Network states:

"Meredith and Nick try to spend some time together alone; Levi is overworked and stressed; Winston and Owen have the interns practise trauma training on a real cadaver."

By the looks of the official synopsis for episode 4, it is quite clear that the episode will be full of dramatic endeavors and is bound to take the audience on an electrifying journey.

How's the official promo clip for the upcoming episode of the series looking?

The official promo clip was launched on October 21. Take a look at the official promo clip below:

The official promo clip gives audiences highly riveting glimpses of what the upcoming episode has in store for them. By the looks of it, it seems like the interns will end up in quite a challenging situation.

It is safe to say that the audience is in for a gripping and quite entertaining rollercoaster ride.

Who are on the cast list for the series' season 19?

The highly intriguing lead cast list for season 19 of the series includes Ellen Pompeo, James Pickens Jr., Chandra Wilson, Kevin McKidd, Camilla Luddington, Caterina Scorsone, Kelly McCreary, Niko Terho, Midori Francis, Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, among others.

Tune in to watch episode 4 of Grey's Anatomy season 19 titled Haunted, arriving this Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 9 PM ET, exclusively on ABC Network.

