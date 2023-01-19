That '90s show season 1 review: A fun nostalgic ride, if not anything more

That '90s Show will sound familiar to almost all viewers, even those unaware of the original series that launched the careers of Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and others. That is because it is the spinoff of the very popular That '70s Show, one of the most popular sitcoms of all time. The new series is a direct spinoff set in a very similar manner to the original and is quite reminiscent of That '70s Show in almost every way.

Of course, the new series adopted the more modern format of the era and premiered on Netflix with 10 episodes.

While not nearly as long as its predecessor, that had eight seasons and 200 episodes, the setting and feel of That '90s Show are so eerily similar to the original that there may not be much to take away from it. Of course, it is an interesting series on its own ground, but those who have already watched the original show will scramble to find anything new.

That '90s Show season 1 review: Both feet in the past, not much in the future

mila kunis fans @dimitrikutcher Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher make their guest appearence back as Kelso & Jackie on That 90s Show! Now streaming on Netflix! Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher make their guest appearence back as Kelso & Jackie on That 90s Show! Now streaming on Netflix! https://t.co/fAxmHzZeZz

That '90s Show is one of the more well-planned, more well-curated sequels to the popular Ashton Kutcher starrer from 1990s. Compared to That '80s Show, whose run ended disastrously in one season, the new spinoff doesn't try to do anything new. While that might sound rather blunt on paper, it does create something very pivotal.

The major appeal of That '90s Show is familiarity, and has all the characters and arcs widely resembling the cast of the original show. With its continuing lore from the original, the Gregg Mettler and Bonnie and Lindsey Turner creation knows very well what its strong points are and it emphasizes the same in each episode.

The series follows Leia (Callie Haverda), the daughter of Eric Foreman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon). Needless to say, the series has characters that are bound to draw parallels from the original, including Jay Kelso (Mace Coronel), the son of Michael (Ashton Kutcher) and Jackie Kelso (Mila Kunis).

adeline ミ☆ @80sbraefilm i cant believe that 90s show is almost out i finally get to see my parents again <33 i cant believe that 90s show is almost out i finally get to see my parents again <33 https://t.co/kMvA0K1tpD

The inherent format and narrative are quite consistent throughout the ten episodes. It isn't hard to indulge in this series with all its relatable and outrageously comical elements. What it cannot offer, however, is a fresh angle at sitcoms, something that shows like Abbott Elementary have done in the past year.

This is not essentially a very bad thing, but it is simply not refreshing in any way. This seems to be catering to a particular audience, those who either want to feel nostalgic or still miss the original show. Again, this is not an aspect that makes it any worse than most shows around.

Of course, in this rapidly changing world, it is often important to have shows like this that can remind viewers what it was like back then. There could be other seasons of this show and there could be some important plot developments. However, it is unlikely for That '90s Show to turn around and become something else in the future.

That '90s Show is now streaming on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes