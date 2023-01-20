That '90s Show: Who plays Gwen Runck in That '70s Show sequel?

That '90s Show stars 17-year-old actor Ashley Aufderheide in the role of Gwen Runck. Gwen is known to be an extremely rebellious girl, but deep down, she's a simple, loving, and caring person.

Aufderheide has received high praise from critics for her performance in the role as she turns Gwen into one of the fan-favorite characters. Ashley Aufderheide has previously starred in minor/supporting roles in numerous films and TV shows.

That '90s Show premiered on Netflix on Thursday, January 20, 2023, and has received mixed-to-positive reviews from viewers and critics. It is a sequel to the hit sitcom, That '70s Show.

Ashley Aufderheide earned a lot of praise for her portrayal of Gwen Runck

Ashley Aufderheide was reportedly born on November 21, 2005, in New York. As per ABC, Aufderheide started her career as a model when she was three years old and has appeared in a number of ads.

One of her first notable roles was in Maya Forbes' critically acclaimed comedy flick, Infinitely Polar Bear, wherein she played the character of Faith Stuart, a performance for which she received positive reviews from fans and critics.

Aufderheide later went on to star in Jerell Rosales' High School Lover, wherein she played the role of Rachel Winters. Aufderheide's other notable acting credits include Going In Style, Emergence, and Four Kids and It.

Aufderheide's performance as Gwen Runck in That '90s Show has impressed viewers and critics, and is one of the highlights of the show. She perfectly captures her character's fierce and bold nature whilst also depicting her softer side with astonishing ease.

More details about That '90s Show plot and cast

That '90s Show focuses on the daughter of Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti, and depicts her teenage life as she spends time with her friends, having fun, whilst also dealing with numerous challenges. Here's the official synopsis of the series, according to Netflix's YouTube channel:

''It’s 1995 and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn’t her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen.''

The synopsis further states:

''With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago.''

The description concludes:

''Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well...Red.''

The series stars Callie Haverda as Leia Forman and she's received critical acclaim for her performance in the lead role as a lively teenager who's open to the many wonderful experiences that life throws at her.

Starring alongside Haverda in key supporting roles are Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen Runck, Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman, and Kurtwood Smith as Red Forman, among various others.

All episodes of That '90s Show are available to stream on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes