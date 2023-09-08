What is the Church of Scientology? Danny Masterson's connection, explored

Popular actor Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years in prison on September 7, 2023, for the alleged r*pe of two women. The actor, known for his roles in That '70s Show and Men At Work, was convicted for two of the three counts of s*xual assault charges against him.

Throughout his trial, the actor continued to maintain his innocence. The two cases against him go back to 2001 and 2003. In the 2001 case, the woman alleged that Danny assaulted her when she was asleep. Meanwhile, in the 2003 case, the woman alleged that the actor shoved a pillow in her face before assaulting her.

The 47-year-old actor was allegedly a member of the Church of Scientology. It is also worth noting that the two women Danny was convicted of assaulting were also members of the same Church.

Danny Masterson's sentencing and the subsequent discussion would make many wonder what the Church of Scientology actually is. According to the Wikipedia definition:

"The Church of Scientology is a group of interconnected corporate entities and other organizations devoted to the practice, administration, and dissemination of Scientology."

This takes many different forms and meanings in cults, businesses, and religious movements. It has also been a part of Hollywood celebrities' lives over the years, much like Danny Masterson's.

Danny Masterson trial: What is Scientology and what is its significance?

Scientology was originally founded by American author L. Ron Hubbard. It is a set of beliefs and practices based on the seeking of self-knowledge and spiritual fulfillment through graded courses of study and training.

At the core of this set of practices, lies the thought that each human has a reactive mind that responds to life’s traumas in different ways, which then goes on to distort reality. Through processing these deep-buried traumas, humans can neutralize them and walk on a path that is "clearer," per se.

This process employs the use of auditing, where a device called an E-meter is used by an auditor to check the body’s electric flow while asking questions to locate the source of the trauma.

Scientology.org says that Scientology is a "twenty-first-century religion" that has a large body of knowledge that extends from "certain fundamental truths." The "prime truth" among these is:

"Man is a spiritual being endowed with abilities well beyond those which he normally envisions. He is not only able to solve his own problems, accomplish his goals and gain lasting happiness, but he can achieve new states of awareness he may never have dreamed possible."

Though relatively unpopular, it is one of the fastest-growing religions of the 21st century.

Many Hollywood celebrities like Danny Masterson have previously been a part of the Church of Scientology. This has also actively used this exposure to try and spread the religion.

More details about Danny Masterson's trial will emerge soon. Stay tuned for updates.