Leah Remini net worth: Fortune explored in wake of Scientology lawsuit

Leah Remini has filed a lawsuit against the Church of Scientology. The actress has imposed severe charges on the church, which include civil harassment, stalking, defamation, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Remini has appeared in a number of TV shows and films, and her net worth is reported to be $25 million.

The lawsuit claimed that Remini had been the victim of stalking, surveillance, harassment, and intimidation. It further states that certain rumors to spread misinformation about her have been shared through several social media pages that were controlled by the church.

"Defendants have caused Ms. Remini significant and ongoing economic harm and have forced her to endure a new but never-normal life in which Scientology's surveillance, abuse, and lies are punishing, inescapable, daily cost of exercising her First Amendment right and moral duty to speak out about Scientology's conduct."

Leah Remini has acquired a lot of wealth from her successful career as an actress

Leah Remini made her acting debut in 1988 with the ABC sitcom Head of the Class. She has been popular for her flawless acting skills, which helped her earn a lot of wealth, making her net worth $25 million, as reported by CelebrityNetWorth.

The 53-year-old was residing in a house located in California. She bought it for $3.75 million in 2003, consisting of six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

Remini initially gained recognition for her performance as Charlie Briscoe in Living Dolls. She portrayed Stacy Carosi in six episodes of the NBC sitcom Saved by the Bell. She continued to appear in other TV shows, including Friends and Home Improvement.

Leah rose to prominence after playing Carrie Heffernan in the CBS sitcom The King of Queens. Between 2013 and 2019, she was a contestant and co-host of Dancing with the Stars. She was also a judge on So You Think You Can Dance in 2022.

She has been featured in a few films, including Old School, Critics and Other Freaks, Handsome, Second Act, and more.

Leah Remini has requested severe punishment for the church in the lawsuit

Leah Remini's lawsuit mentions severe charges against the church (Image via Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

Leah Remini's lawsuit says that her family members, friends, and colleagues were victims of harassment, threats, intimidation, and embarrassment from the church. It also affected Remini's relationships with the people close to her.

Remini was busy with the promotions of her memoir Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology alongside her documentary series, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath. Leah alleged that she was stalked and harassed by people suffering from mental illness and drug addicts near her house.

She has accused the individuals hired by the church of harassing her and damaging her personal property. It also led to problems in her business relationships with companies like iHeartMedia, AudioBoom, the Vice News documentary, and others.

Remini claimed in the lawsuit that she still stood by the Scientologists alongside the former members of the church who raised their voices against Scientology.

Leah Remini is seeking compensatory and punitive damages for the economic losses she had to suffer. She has also requested severe punishment for the church and the discontinuation of their harassment activities.