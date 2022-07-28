“Can’t wait for actor Sunghoon”: ENHYPEN member’s acting debut fills the ENGENE fandom with pride

Former figure skater and ENHYPEN member Sunghoon became a topic of discussion on Twitter in relation to his upcoming acting debut in a web drama titled Mimicus. The 19-year-old idol, who is often praised for his visuals and height, will have a cameo in the upcoming episode of Naver NOW's coming-of-age drama, scheduled for release on July 29, 2022.

The Tamed-Dashed singer will be playing himself, but he will also be a student of the fictional Daehan Arts High School. In a preview clip doing the rounds on social media, the idol arrives amid a slew of reporters clicking his pictures and trying to interview him. He introduces himself just like he would in real life, as ENHYPEN's Sunghoon.

The group's fans, who call themselves ENGENE, expressed how proud they were of Sunghoon trying his hand at acting.

Fir @heeseungcokr woaah i think sunghoon cameo on mimicus as debuted idol and student at an arts high school!! can't wait for actor sunghoon woaah i think sunghoon cameo on mimicus as debuted idol and student at an arts high school!! can't wait for actor sunghoon https://t.co/Jbm3beddup

Mimicus is now highly significant in the group’s history as it not only gave the idol his first acting role but also played their hit song Polaroid Love as background music.

ENHYPEN's Sunghoon to make his acting debut in web drama Mimicus

ENHYPEN UPDATES @enhypenupdates



Sunghoon cameo on ‘Mimicus’



🗣️: Sunghoon-ssi, please look toward this camera for once!

: [ 🫶]

🗣️: You came to Daehan Arts High School after a while please give a greeting to the camera!

: Hello I'm ENHYPEN's Sunghoon~



@ENHYPEN_members

Nicknamed the Ice Prince, Sunghoon will be the first ENHYPEN member to make his acting debut. He was a professional skater for nearly a decade, from 2010 to 2020, and even won multiple awards for the same.

Sunghoon debuted as a K-pop idol in 2020 and will finally finally be making his acting debut this year with the youth web drama Mimicus. The series premiered on July 22, 2022 and will air its second episode on July 29, as per Korean Standard Time.

The idol will be appearing on the July 29 broadcast. It will be a cameo role where he plays his real self and introduces himself as a student of the art school the lead characters attend. A clip from the second episode also went viral on Twitter, raising anticipation for the upcoming episode.

The ENHYPEN member’s appearance created buzz on the internet as ENGENEs couldn’t stop gushing over his looks and acting skills.

‏ً @yangwonbear sunghoon cameo on mimicus kdrama is literally real !!! sunghoon cameo on mimicus kdrama is literally real !!! https://t.co/ddX0X9BQz6

jay @jongseongsjay smth about pola love being featured, 02z names appearing, and sunghoon doing a cameo literally still starring as an enhypen member in a kdrama whose ost was sung by enha,, mimicus saw exactly what the craze for enha is all about and did what they HAD TO DO

smth about pola love being featured, 02z names appearing, and sunghoon doing a cameo literally still starring as an enhypen member in a kdrama whose ost was sung by enha,, mimicus saw exactly what the craze for enha is all about and did what they HAD TO DOhttps://t.co/MGpwt3I2Ik

Tutu🐧 @pshroyals "sunghoon of the group ENHYPEN will appear as a cameo in the drama 'mimicus' and challege acting for the first time since debut"



yall dont understand how proud i am :( "sunghoon of the group ENHYPEN will appear as a cameo in the drama 'mimicus' and challege acting for the first time since debut"yall dont understand how proud i am :( https://t.co/hkS6oJvkBo

best b ⚔️ | MANIFESTO : DAY 1 @enhypenbestb since we are getting a sunghoon cameo imma push my sunghoon actor agenda then...brothers? father&son? idk man but a drama w the two of them pls



ctto since we are getting a sunghoon cameo imma push my sunghoon actor agenda then...brothers? father&son? idk man but a drama w the two of them plsctto https://t.co/mXLWJLH05r

elle @parksunghoonboy sunghoon cameo, sunghoon actor, sunghoon will always be relevant and famous WHO ELSE CHEERED sunghoon cameo, sunghoon actor, sunghoon will always be relevant and famous WHO ELSE CHEERED

Multiple K-pop idols who are passionate about acting foray into the industry and enjoy considerable success, thanks to their idol fandom.

While fans expressed their enthusiasm about the confirmed cameo, they also speculated that Jay and Jake may have cameos too. The trio’s name was seen on the student list in Episode 1.

zi ❦ jay 🧸 @springflowerjay MIMICUS webdrama OST by ENHYPEN, 02z names cameo on ep. 1 and Actor Sunghoon cameo on ep 2. 🤍 MIMICUS webdrama OST by ENHYPEN, 02z names cameo on ep. 1 and Actor Sunghoon cameo on ep 2. 🤍 https://t.co/XKLWEYYGx0

예샤냥 @leadernim_yang



watch ep. 1 here: jay, jake, & sunghoon's name can be seen on the list that is on mimicus' episode 1 !!! there's a possibility that they'll have cameo but still let's wait for announcementwatch ep. 1 here: youtu.be/GBGfd604wuo jay, jake, & sunghoon's name can be seen on the list that is on mimicus' episode 1 !!! there's a possibility that they'll have cameo but still let's wait for announcement ☺😆watch ep. 1 here: youtu.be/GBGfd604wuo https://t.co/3InRgVqM3J

Interestingly, ENHYPEN has also lent their voice to the show's OST, I Need the Light, which is scheduled for an August 12 release.

Mimicus is a 16-episode series that airs weekly on Fridays. It revolves around a group of students at an arts high school who want to carve their own path in a culture where it is common to imitate things.

ENHYPEN recently made their comeback with the mini-album MANIFESTO: DAY 1 on July 4, 2022. They became the youngest and fastest K-pop group to have two albums sell one million orders with the launch. Their first million-selling album was DIMENSION: DILEMMA.

