Who did Danny Masterson play in That 70's Show? Character explored as actor is convicted on two r*pe counts

American actor Danny Masterson has been found guilty on two out of three counts of r*pe by a Los Angeles jury. On May 31, 2023, a jury consisting of five men and seven women reached a conclusion after deliberating for seven days over the past two weeks. However, they were unable to reach a verdict on a third count and ended up voting 8-4.

The third count alleged that the 47-year-old personality allegedly r*ped a longtime girlfriend. Three women, who are all former members of the Church of Scientology, had come forward with allegations of s*xual assault against the actor.

The incidents are said to have taken place at his Hollywood home between 2001 and 2003. According to prosecutors, Masterson allegedly made use of his position as a well-known member of the Church of Scientology to dodge responsibility.

As per the Associated Press, one of the victim women, who was s*xually assaulted in 2003, said:

"I am experiencing a complex array of emotions - relief, exhaustion, strength, sadness - knowing that my abuser, Danny Masterson, will face accountability for his criminal behaviour."

Masterson was handcuffed and escorted from the courtroom. The actor faces up to 30 years in jail. As he was brought away, his wife, actress, and model Bijou Phillips, sobbed while his other family members and acquaintances sat expressionless.

Danny Masterson played one of the leads in That 70's Show

While starring on FOX Comedy's series, That 70's Show, Danny Masterson played the role of Steven Hyde and was mostly called by his last name.

Hyde is the foster son of Red and Kitty Forman and the illegitimate son of William Barnett and Edna Hyde. Hyde represents the distrustful adolescent of the 1970s regarding government and organizations. In the first few episodes of the first season, Hyde was less intelligent and more "street smart" than in later episodes. However, soon Hyde takes on the role of intelligent "tough guy."

The series, which ran from 1998 to 2006, also stars Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Wilmer Valderrama, Debra Jo Rupp, and Kurtwood Smith in key roles.

As for his recent s*xual assault cases, Danny Masterson was previously in a trial in December 2022, but the jury at the time was unable to reach a verdict.

Following the decision by prosecutors to retry Masterson, the presiding judge permitted attorneys to introduce fresh evidence that was previously excluded from the initial trial.

During the trial, it was revealed that the women who were allegedly r*ped by the actor had been drugged prior to the assaults, although the actor himself was not charged with administering the drugs.

Masterson was accused of r*pe for the first time in 2017, at the peak of the #MeToo movement. At the time, he responded by saying that he had not been charged or convicted of a crime and that, in this day and age, it appeared that "you are assumed guilty the moment you are accused."

After a three-year investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), charges were filed. Due to inadequate evidence and the passing of the statute of limitations, prosecutors decided not to press charges in two other instances.

Danny Masterson, who was also arrested in 2020, stated that each encounter was consensual. All three alleged assaults occurred while That '70s Show was still airing.

