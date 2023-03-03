What was the evidence against Alex Murdaugh? Why Paul Murdaugh's Snapchat video was key

On March 2, 2023, after reviewing a string of evidence in the six-week-long Alex Murdaugh murder trial, a jury found the former North Carolina lawyer guilty of murdering his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and son, Paul Murdaugh, 22.

During the trial, the jury saw evidence that prosecutors deemed was crucial in criminating Alex Murdaugh for the double homicide. This included a Snapchat video that bulldozed the suspect’s alibi for the night of the murder.

A Snapchat video filmed by Paul just minutes before the shooting featured Murdaugh's voice in the background at the dog kennels on the family's sprawling hunting estate where his wife and son were shot to death. This exposed Murdaugh’s previous claims that he was visiting his ailing mother after a short nap at the time of the murder as a lie.

People online believe Alex Murdaugh was found guilty due to the Snapchat video shot by his son

On Thursday, Alex Murdaugh was found guilty on all four counts despite pleading not guilty to two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Following the jury’s verdict, which was reached after three hours of deliberation on Thursday, several people took to social media and echoed that Paul Murdaugh's Snapchat video was key in incriminating his father for the crimes, noting that it cemented his fate with the jurors.

The Snapchat video, presented as crucial evidence by prosecutors in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial, challenged the suspect’s previous interviews with police. In those interviews, he alleged that he was never in the kennels on the night of the murder.

During the trial, prosecutors presented the video and alleged that the voices belonged to the two victims and Alex Murdaugh. The assertion was corroborated by Paul Murdaugh’s friend Rogan Gibson, who testified that he was positive he heard Alex, Paul, and Maggie Murdaugh's voices in the background of the clip.

Shortly before the murders, Rogan had asked Paul to check on his dog Kash, who was being boarded at the dog kennels in the Murdaugh family’s hunting estate. Paul recorded a Snapchat video featuring the dog for his friend, who testified that he heard Murdaugh’s voice in the background.

When confronted with video evidence, Murdaugh admitted to lying to the officials about his whereabouts on the night of the murder after choosing to testify at the trial.

"I lied about being down there. And I'm so sorry that I did."

However, Murdaugh, who maintained his innocence in the crime, told jurors that he lied about his whereabouts due to his paranoia, stemming from years of substance abuse.

Shortly after the verdict was issued, Murdaugh's lawyers asked for a mistrial, which was denied by the judge.

As per multiple reports, Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman said Murdaugh's sentencing will begin on March 3. Murdaugh faces 30 years to life in prison without parole.

