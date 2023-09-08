Who did Alanna Masterson play in The Walking Dead? All about Danny Masterson's siblings in wake of 30-year prison sentence 

That 70’s Show star Danny Masterson has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after being convicted of r*pe. In May, the actor who pled not guilty was convicted on two of three forcible r*pe charges. The star was accused of r*ping three women in his Hollywood Hills residence between 2001 and 2003. Following the sentencing his lawyer told reporters that they plan to appeal the conviction.

The three women who remained anonymous said in the courtroom that Danny Masterson had ruined their lives. One of them told the judge that she was diagnosed with PTSD, another victim called the Fox actor “a true coward and heartless monster” while the third victim said:

“I still have to contend with what you did to me that night… That takes a life’s worth of therapy to repair. Every time I think I’m okay, that r*pe comes back to me.”

On Thursday, Judge Charlaine Olmedo said in the Los Angeles courtroom:

“Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s voice and choice. Your actions 20 years ago were criminal, and that is why you’re here.”

The trial also shined light on the Church of Scientology’s involvement in the r*pes. The three victims were members of the community but have since left the church. Masterson is also part of the controversial church.

Many members of Danny Masterson’s family were present in the court during the sentencing. His wife and model Bijou Phillips, his children Alanna Masterson, Christopher Masterson and Jordan Masterson were also seated in court together.

Who did Alanna Masterson play in The Walking Dead? Everything to know about Danny Masterson’s celebrity siblings

Alanna Masterson followed her half-brother’s footsteps and is also an actor. The 35 year old played Tara Chambler in AMC’s The Walking Dead. She is Danny Masterson’s half-sister and the daughter of Joe Reaiche and Masterson’s mother Carol.

She was born on 27 June 1988. A few of her acting credentials include Grey’s Anatomy, Men at Work, Peach Pum Pear and Definitely, Maybe amongst others.

She is a mother to her daughter Marlowe, who she co-parents with former boyfriend Brick Stowell.

Danny Masterson has two other siblings, one of which is a half-brother.

Jordan Masterson is the actor’s younger half-brother. He is also an actor like the rest of his family. He has acted in several series including That 70s Show, Star and Marilyn and Bobby: Her Final Affair amongst others.

Christopher Masterson is Danny’s younger brother. He is best known for his role of Malcolm in Malcolm in the Middle. He is married to Yolanda Pecoraro and the two are parents to their daughter Chiara.

All the Masterson siblings are members of the Church of Scientology.

Prior to Danny Masterson’s sentencing one victim stated that she forgives the actor for his actions however, she believes that he deserved to stay in prison for the rest of his life.

An official statement was not released by the actor himself at the time of writing this article.