Who is Danny Masterson's daughter? Details explored as actor gets life in prison for r*pe

Actor Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to lifetime imprisonment on Thursday, September 7, 2023, for committing two counts of r*pe. The 47-year-old actor known for his role as Steven Hyde in That '70s Show maintained his innocence until the end of his trial. However, he was found guilty of the charges by a jury in May 2023.

The actor has one daughter named Fianna Francis with his wife Bijou Phillips. Danny Masterson and his family's life changed drastically after news of the actor being accused of r*pe was made public. However, his wife stayed by his side throughout the entire trial. She was also seen publicly supporting Danny on a number of occasions.

Danny and Bijou tied the knot back in 2011 and reportedly in 2014, they gave birth to their daughter Fianna Francis.

Danny Masterson, who receive a 30 to life prison sentence for two counts of r*pe, has a daughter named Fianna Francis

As reported by Hollywood Life, Fianna Francis was born on February 14, 2014, making her nine years old right now. Masterson and Phillips welcomed their daughter three years after their marriage in 2011. Her nickname is "Muppet," which is what Danny Masterson often refers to her as on social media.

The now-convicted actor often shared pictures of Fianna on Instagram. He called her a "Valentine Baby" when she was born because she was born on February 14. When Fianna turned five, her father called her his "#1 roaddawg for life."

His most recent birthday post for Fianna was in 2021. In the post, the actor went on to share a picture of his daughter leaping into his arms, and in the caption, he wrote, "Happy bday bestest of best friends,".

Although the actor stopped posting on his Instagram account after October 2022, he posted an array of images of his daughter throughout the years. His social media showed that he loved his daughter and liked spending time with her. He also regularly posted several updates about Fianna and shared photos of the two of them playing.

Even the last picture the actor posted on Instagram before his sentencing was a selfie with his wife Bijou, daughter Fianna, and their pet dog. In the Instagram post, he wrote, "After a long two days in LA it’s coming home to these 3 perfect ladies that makes a boy smile,".

Danny Masterson has currently been temporarily imprisoned at the Los Angeles County Jail.