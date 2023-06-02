Did Danny Masterson appear in That 90’s Show? Details explored amidst actor’s retrial

Actor Danny Masterson was recently convicted of two counts of r*pe in his retrial on May 31, 2023. He played a major character, Steven Hyde, in the popular Fox sitcom, That '70s Show. A sequel to the Fox sitcom, titled, That '90s Show, made its debut on January 19, 2023, exclusively on Netflix.

Many fan-favorite lead actors, including Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Topher Grace, Tommy Chong, and several others from its predecessor series, went on to reprise their respective roles in the sequel.

However, the currently-convicted actor, Danny Masterson, did not make any appearances in That ‘90s Show after r*pe allegations against him started to surface.

Danny Masterson, who played Steven Hyde in That '70s Show, was not included in the cast of That ‘90s Show

A still of Danny Masterson (Image Via Jim Dandy/Pinterest)

Although many familiar faces from That '70s Show were seen on Netflix's That ‘90s Show, which arrived on Netflix, on January 19, 2023, actor Danny Masterson was left out of the cast after he was charged with r*pe.

The case went into a state of limbo after a mistrial took place. However, Masterson was eventually taken into custody on May 31, 2023, for a total of two counts of r*pe.

While an array of flashback scenes from the Fox original sitcom were displayed during season 1 of the new spin-off series on Netflix, Steven Hyde was definitely not present in any of that archived footage. In addition to that, the actor's absence was also not addressed in the show.

Danny Masterson is currently behind bars

A still of Danny Masterson (Image Via IMDb)

As reported by Yahoo! Entertainment, in June 2020, Masterson was charged with a total of three counts of r*pe by the Los Angeles Police Department after an extensive three-year investigation took place. The actor had reportedly been accused of s*xually assaulting a woman back in 2001 and two other women back in 2003.

The r*pe victims went on to identify themselves as Jen B., Chrissy B., and N. Trout. The very first trial for the case was recognized as a mistrial, and the case was left in limbo after that. In a statement to In Touch, the District Attorney’s Office of Los Angeles said:

“While we are disappointed with the outcome in this trial, we thank the jurors for their service,...We also want to give our heartfelt appreciation to the victims for bravely stepping forward and recounting their harrowing experiences. We also are thankful for the hard work of the prosecution team and we will now consider our next steps as it relates to prosecuting this case.”

A still of Danny Masterson (Image Via IMDb)

However, on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, the jury went on to convict Masterson of r*ping Jen B. and N. Trout. However, the jury was unable to come to a specific verdict on Chrissy B.'s allegations. The actor, Masterson, is now facing imprisonment for a minimum of 30 years, and could also face life imprisonment. Masterson is currently behind bars, awaiting sentencing.

That ‘90s Show has been renewed for season 2 in February 2023. Viewers can watch the first season of the new show exclusively on Netflix.

