Explained: How does That '90s Show address Hyde's absence?

The much-anticipated spinoff of That '70s Show, That '90s Show, is finally out on Netflix. However, fans of the original show are wondering why Steven Hyde, played by Danny Masterson, is absent from the show.

That '90s Show stars Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos. Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith reprise their roles as Kitty and Red Foreman in the show.

It also sees Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Tommy Chong, and Don Stark reprising their roles from the original show in brief appearances throughout the series. Most of That '70s Show actors are coming back, but not Danny Masterson.

That '90s Show does not feature Danny Masterson as Steven Hyde because of charges against him

Fans of That '70s Show will remember Hyde as Eric's ultra-chill friend, who always had the knack of getting into trouble. His absence from the spinoff is a big deal as he had a vital role to play in the original show.

When the news of the That '90s Show broke, Danny Masterson, who plays Hyde, shared his enthrallment on Instagram. He said that it was "literally the dopest thing" he's heard in a decade. Masterson added that he was excited to see Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp on the show.

In 2020, Danny Masterson was charged with forcibly r*ping three women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003. Masterson pleaded not guilty to all three charges in January 2021 and stood trial in 2022.

In December 2022, a mistrial was declared after the jury said they were unable to reach confirmation of any of the three charges against the actor.

This is why he will not reprise his role as Steven Hyde in the new Netflix series. Unfortunately, his absence is not addressed on the show. While there is no mention of Hyde at all, they show what the rest of the characters have been doing since the That '70s Show finale.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2018, Topher Grace, who plays Eric Forman in That '70s Show commented on these allegations. Grace said that if he said that he hesitates to say that he never saw any of "that behavior" from Masterson as it sounded like he was defending the latter. However, he added:

"The truth is I never saw any of that stuff."

He continued that of the cast, he was the "most boring" and said:

"So when it came to going out after the show and partying, I just was boring."

What is That '90s Show about?

Set in the 90s, That '90s Show, sees Leia Forman, the teenage daughter of Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti, spending a summer with her grandparents in Point Place, Wisconsin, and making new friends.

Here is the official synopsis of the show:

"It’s 1995 and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn’t her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen."

It continues:

"With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago. Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well...Red."

Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, Gregg Mettler, and Lindsay Turner created the show with James Iha credited with its music.

That '90s Show is now streaming on Netflix worldwide.

