Kris Wu tried on rape charges 10 months after arrest

According to news reports from Beijing, singer and K-pop idol Kris Wu has been tried on charges of rape. Xinhua News Agency reported that the trial was held on June 10 at Beijing Chaoyang District People’s Court. Given the costs that the idol faces, he could be punished with three to ten years in jail if he is proven guilty.

It must be noted that court proceedings were not open to the public to ensure that the privacy of the victim who accused Kris Wu of sexual assault was protected. It has been revealed that the court will announce the final ruling soon. The charges that Kris Wu is being tried on also include licentiousness.

Licentiousness is a charge against anyone 16 years old or above who organizes or frequently participates in group sex with three or more people. The charge incurs a jail sentence of up to five years.

Recap of Kris Wu’s arrest

Earlier in 2021, the former EXO member was accused by famous social media influencer Du Meizhu. She had said he had invited women home in the garb of interviews or auditions. He then allegedly sought out sexual favors from these women. The Chinese singer was arrested by the Beijing police on August 16, 2021, on charges of rape. He was investigated for over two weeks by the police.

He was interrogated regarding charges of sexual assault and threatening. At this time, he was held at a detention facility in Chaoyang. Following this, Chinese media sites removed any content related to Kris Wu. China Netcasting Service Association (CNSA) released a statement to show support to streaming sites such as iQiyi in removing the said content.

The statement had read:

“Online streaming platforms, such as Youku, iQiyi, and Tencent, have removed works related to Wu Yi Fan (Kris Wu). Tencent, who had a collaboration deal with Wu Yi Fan, immediately terminated the arrangement and notified him when the incident first came to light. Mango TV signed a 'Letter of Commitment To Be An Ethical Next Generation Artist Through Self-Discipline' with more than 80 celebrities. Baidu has labeled Wu Yi Fan as 'an unethical artist who broke the law.' Weibo has suspended Wu Yi Fan's personal and studio accounts.”

They further stated, “According to our members' data, as of August 17, 10.00 am, 1.9 million short clips and 7,000 shows have been taken care of. Currently, the work of reviewing and taking action on related shows is still ongoing. 'Multiple platforms removed Wu Yi Fan's work' quickly started trending on Weibo and generated a lot of buzz among users, leading to huge support from the public." This resulted in an all-out ban against the former idol member.

He was also banned from live-streaming in China and joined a list of 87 members.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far