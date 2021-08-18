A day after his arrest, Kris Wu related content removed by Youku, iQiyi and others

Actor and former K-Pop idol Kris Wu has been arrested. The prosecutor’s office of the Beijing district of Chaoyang announced that the charges against him were officially approved. Following this, Chinese media sites have removed all content related to Kris Wu.

It must be noted that the prosecutor's office is yet to confirm what charges the 30-year-old star faces. Earlier, Kris Wu had denied all allegations of luring young women or having allegedly sexually assaulted a 17-year-old. The string of allegations followed Du Meizhu's accusation that the actor invited underage women to audition for him at home and force them for sexual favors.

At the time, the charges that local media speculated Kris Wu was being investigated on include charges of sexual assault, threatening and more. Before his arrest on August 16 Kris Wu was detained at a facility in Chaoyang.

Chinese media sites delete content related to Kris Wu

China Netcasting Service Association (CNSA) announced on August 18 that they would be in support of service providers such as Youku and iQiyi in taking down all content related to Kris Wu.

In a statement, they said, "Online streaming platforms, such as Youku, iQiyi, and Tencent, have removed works related to Wu Yi Fan. Tencent, who had a collaboration deal with Wu Yi Fan, immediately terminated the arrangement and notified him when the incident first came to light. Mango TV signed a 'Letter of Commitment To Be An Ethical Next Generation Artist Through Self-Discipline' with more than 80 celebrities."

They also added:

Baidu has labelled Wu Yi Fan as 'an unethical artist who broke the law.' Weibo has suspended Wu Yi Fan's personal and studio's accounts. According to the data our members sent to us, as of August 17, 10am, 1.9 million short clips and 7,000 shows have been taken care of.

The statement further said: "Currently, the work of reviewing and taking action on related shows is still ongoing. 'Multiple platforms removed Wu Yi Fan's work' quickly started trending on Weibo and generated a lot of buzz among users, leading to huge support from the public."

