That '90s Show: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far about the That '70s Show spinoff

Netflix's new series That '90s Show will premiere on the streaming platform on January 19, 2023. The series is a spinoff of the iconic Mila Kunis starrer That '70s Show and takes place in a different setting with different characters and storylines.

The new series features Callie Haverda as Leia Forman and many others playing significant supporting roles. It is set in 1995 and focuses on the life of protagonist Leia, depicting her relationship with her family and friends.

That '90s Show will prove to be a nostalgic watch for many

Netflix dropped the new trailer for That '90s Show on December 22, 2022, and it offers a glimpse of the show's quirky plot and introduces new characters. The trailer briefly touches upon several of the show's most hilarious moments while ensuring that key details that could ruin the fans' viewing experience are kept under wraps.

Overall, the trailer maintains a funny and charming tone that will remind fans of the original That '70s Show. However, it does have its own style and promises a unique experience. Along with the trailer, Netflix also dropped the official description of the show, which reads:

''It’s 1995 and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn’t her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen.''

It further states,

''With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago.''

The description concludes,

''Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well...Red.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can expect oodles of humor, similar to That '70s Show. The new cast looks promising, and it'll be interesting to see how the show explores its characters.

A quick look at That '90s Show cast

That '90s Show stars Callie Haverda in the role of the protagonist, Leia Forman. Haverda looks phenomenal in the trailer, displaying her unique sense of humor that defines the show's tone. Fans can expect her to deliver an impressive performance in the show.

Besides That '90s Show, Callie Haverda has appeared in numerous shows and films over the years, like The Adventures of Pepper and Paula, Stage V, The Lost Husband, and Shut Eye, to name a few.

Appearing alongside Haverda in important supporting roles are Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen Runck, Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate Runck, and Mace Coronel as Jay Kelso, among many others. It also features many returning cast members playing guest appearances, including Mila Kunis, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, and more.

Don't miss That '90s Show on Netflix on January 19, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes