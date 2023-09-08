Bijou Phillips net worth: Fortune explored in wake of Danny Masterson guilty verdict

Actor Danny Masterson has been recently sentenced to 30 years on charges of r*pe. Masterson was accused of r*ping two former members of the church. The accusations came out in May this year. Although the victims were assaulted in the early 2000s, the victims had to wait for a long time due to the rules of Scientology, forbidding them from reporting to the cops.

Danny gained recognition for his appearances in the Fox sitcom, That '70s Show. He has been married to Bijou Phillips since 2011. Bijou is a well-known face in the entertainment industry and her net worth is reported to be $8 million. Phillips was present when the verdict was delivered and she started to cry at one point.

In a different trial this year, Danny was accused of drugging the women. His ex-girlfriend was supposedly one of the victims, but the court was unable to rule on this. The sentencing was given by Judge Charlaine Olmedo of Los Angeles Superior Court.

She said:

"Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person's choice and voice. Your actions 20 years ago today were criminal, and that's why you are here."

Olmedo told Masterson that he was convicted "based on evidence that 12 people in the community found to be credible." Olmedo also said that the victims reported about the r*pes to someone else after the r*pes occurred.

According to Reuters, the victims were allowed to speak on what happened to them and there was no reaction from the side of Danny Masterson. Although the court let him speak, he refused to say anything.

Danny Masterson's wife has accumulated a lot of wealth from her successful career

Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips began dating in 2004 and got engaged in 2009. In 2011, Danny and Bijou exchanged vows and welcomed their first child in 2014.

Bijou has been active in the entertainment industry for a long time. This helped her to earn a lot of wealth over the years. Bijou's net worth is said to be $8 million, as reported by CelebrityNetWorth.

Phillips started her career as a model and also developed an interest in singing. Her first album, I'd Rather Eat Glass, was released in 1999 and it received a mixed response. The independent film titled Sugar Town marked her debut as an actress.

She portrayed the role of Lucy Carlyle in the sitcom, Raising Hope. The series premiered in 2010, aired for three more seasons until 2014, and received several accolades.

She also appeared in other films including The Door in the Floor, Chelsea on the Rocks, and Choke. She voiced Helena Wankstein in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas in 2004.

Danny Masterson was found guilty on two r*pe counts this year

Back in May 2023, Danny Masterson was found guilty of two counts of r*pe. He was also charged with r*ping another woman at the time but the count was considered to be a mistrial.

Following the judgment on May 31, 2023, the sentencing hearing was confirmed to take place on August 4. He was in custody at the time and was spotted coming out of the court in handcuffs.

Among all the victims, one of them said that she was not satisfied with the mistrial that happened in her count. A statement was shared on behalf of her by attorney, Boies Schiller Flexner, which mentioned:

"Despite my disappointment in this outcome, I remain determined to secure justice, including in civil court, where I, along with my co-plaintiffs, will shine a light on how Scientology and other conspirators enabled and sought to cover up Masterson's monstrous behavior."

George Gascón, the district attorney for Los Angeles County, commended all the women who came forward.