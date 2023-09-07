Kendra Wilkinson net worth: Fortune and family life explored amid recent emergency room scare 

Recently, Kendra Wilkinson suffered a panic attack and needed to be taken to a hospital in Los Angeles. According to Kendra's representative, on September 6, 2023, she was rushed to the emergency room. He told the New York Post that she would be discharged from the hospital soon.

Kendra has been very busy looking after her children while also handling her real estate work. A night before her hospitalization, Kendra was having problems sleeping, so she decided to visit the hospital.

According to Page Six, Kendra needed help and frequently requested a doctor. Kendra's ex-husband, Hank Baskett, was also present at the hospital.

Kendra Wilkinson's successful career as a model and TV personality has contributed to her net worth

Kendra Wilkinson has earned a lot from her successful career (Image via Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images)

Kendra Wilkinson's successful work as a model and TV star has contributed to expanding her fanbase. Kendra's net worth is said to be $6 million, as reported by CelebrityNetWorth.

Wilkinson started her career as a model after finishing her education in high school. Kendra appeared in the reality TV series The Girls Next Door for a long time, increasing her popularity among the audience.

Kendra later launched her TV series, titled Kendra. The series aired on E! for four seasons between 2009 and 2011. The show received a positive response and gave tough competition to The Anna Nicole Show. The fourth season received the highest rating among all four.

Wilkinson was featured in another series, Kendra on Top. The show premiered in June 2012 and continued for five more seasons until August 2017. Kendra's then-husband, Hank Baskett, also appeared in the show. Las Vegas and Entourage are a few of the shows where Kendra made cameo appearances.

Dancing with the Stars and I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out are a few reality shows in which she participated. Kendra revealed through Instagram in November last year she had obtained her real estate license. The journey was featured in the reality series Kendra Sells Hollywood, which premiered on Discovery+ in 2021.

Kendra Wilkinson is a mother of two children from her previous marriage to Hank Baskett

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett were dating for a few months and got engaged in 2009. They tied the knot the same year and welcomed their first son, Hank, in December 2009.

The duo's second child, Alijah, was born in May 2014. However, they separated in September 2018. They announced the news separately in different Instagram posts. Kendra said that she and Hank have been "amazing parents," and their children will never get to know anything. She further stated:

"Sometimes love looks funny. We are told to make sacrifices in life if it's true love well in this case it's me. I want to see happy Hank again. I miss that. Marriage was just a piece of paper and a piece of jewelry, but our hearts will always be real."

Kendra applied for divorce in 2018, and the separation was confirmed the following year. Before Hank, Kendra was in a relationship with Hugh Hefner from 2004 to 2008.

Hank Baskett is a popular football wide receiver. He has been a member of football teams like the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, and Minnesota Vikings.