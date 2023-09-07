Gary Busey net worth: Fortune explored as Lethal Weapon star is under investigation over hit-and-run incident

Gary Busey was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run case recently as an unidentified woman filed a complaint against him. She accused Gary of damaging the rear side of the woman's car. The entire incident was recorded on video as revealed by the EW.

According to the video clip, the woman was chasing a car and shouting that her car was hit by Gary. She eventually confronted Busey in the parking lot and pointing to his front bumper, she told him:

"You hit my car. You have scuffs all over your car."

Gary Busey said that he has insurance and refused to reveal anything about himself. He then left the spot in his car and the woman shouted at him, saying:

"Yo, that's not OK. You hit my car. Sir! You don't get to just leave hitting someone."

The LA County Sheriff's Department and Busey's representatives have not commented on the incident.

Gary Busey has accumulated a lot of wealth from his acting career

Gary Busey's acting career has contributed a lot to his net worth (Image via Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Starting from 1967, Gary Busey's appearances in films, TV shows, and reality shows have made him popular among the public. CelebrityNetWorth has reported his net worth to be $500,000.

Gary made his film debut with The Love-Ins, released in 1967. His appearance in the crime comedy film, Thunderbolt and Lightfoot, made him more popular. It was released in 1974 and was directed by Michael Cimino.

His first TV show as an actor was The High Chaparral. He portrayed Truckie Wheeler in The Texas Wheelers from 1974 to 1975. Due to the popularity of The Rockford Files at the time, the series received negative feedback.

He then played himself in a few TV shows like I'm with Busey and Entourage.

Gary Busey was featured in an episode of The Simpsons and Two and a Half Men. Celebrity Paranormal Project, Celebrity Big Brother, and Dancing with the Stars are a few reality shows in which he participated.

In 2016, he was featured on an episode of The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show. He voiced Phil Cassidy in two video games of the Grand Theft Auto series.

The Execution of Private Slovik, A Dangerous Life, and Hawaii Five-O are a few television films where he appeared. Chasing Ghosts, No Rules, and Behaving Badly are also included in the list of films where he appeared.

He had a few financial troubles in the past where he had to leave his house and file for bankruptcy in 2012. He owed a debt of around $1 million to the IRS, Wells Fargo, and UCLA Medical Center at the time.

Gary Busey enrolled at the Nathan Hale High School and finished his graduation. He was initially a member of bands like The Rubber Band and Carp.

His filmography includes a musical, Only Human, and he has also been cast in some commercials. His son Jake is also an actor, appearing in films like The Predator and portraying important roles in several TV shows.

Gary Busey was also diagnosed with Smith-Magenis syndrome. He has been a recipient of several accolades at the Academy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and CableACE Awards.