What did Alejandro Diaz do? LA county sheriff's deputy killed in Fontana police shooting at golf course

An off-duty LA County Sheriff's Deputy, who as been identified as 45-year-old Alejandro Diaz, was fatally shot at a Southern California golf course. Authorities responded at Diaz's house after his wife reported that he had shot inside the house.

Diaz was a resident of Fontana and reportedly died in an encounter with the police. Following his death, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department expressed grief after the tragic death of their off-duty officer, Alejandro Diaz. They said:

"The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is deeply saddened to hear of the tragic shooting incident involving our off-duty deputy who passed away yesterday (Tuesday)."

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department department further mentioned that the loss is quite personal, adding:

"This incident is extremely difficult for the family, our personnel, and the officers involved."

Police spokesman officer Jason DeLair claimed that Alejandro Diaz left the house with his firearm. However, he later got into a confrontation with the cops, which eventually turned fatal and took Diaz's life.

Alejandro Diaz allegedly fired inside his house, but nobody was reported to be injured

On Tuesday, August 15, an off-duty officer named Alejandro Diaz was shot dead in a violent encounter with the cops. As of now, it is not confirmed whether or not Diaz shot back at the officers.

Authorities arrived at a home in the 16000 block of Colonial Drive shortly before 4 pm local time. The woman who called 911 complained that her husband, later identified as Diaz, had shot inside the house. However, there have been no injuries so far. Diaz had reportedly left his house with two firearms. Responding officers arrived and headed to the Sierra Lakes Golf Club.

Issuing a statement regarding the incident, Fontana police said:

"After giving several verbal commands, a lethal force encounter occured."

It further read:

"Immediately after the shooting, officers, including two technical reserve paramedics, provided advanced life-saving measures while San Bernardino County fire medics arrived and continued medical treatment."

A witness, identified as Myesha Dowe, said that she first thought she heard fireworks. However, it was later realized that the shots have been fired. Describing Diaz as a good neighbor, Dowe added:

"He started shooting. Shooting up everything. Scaring the golfers, shooting at police. It was bad."

She also said:

"It was bad. Seems like mental health is real. He lost his edge and just started shooting up things in the neighborhood. This is very shocking to me."

A video has been released that has captured the entire incident

A video capturing the entire incident has been released on social media platforms. The footage captured Diaz with his back towards the golf cart, while four cops approached him and pointed their guns at him.

Diaz is then seen rolling on his back, and trying to reach for something using his right hand. Someone in the background can be heard saying:

"Oh, he's got it."

Another person was heard saying that he had grabbed his gun. Currently, no Fontana officers were reported to have sustained injuries in the confrontation. Diaz was taken to the hospital shortly after the alleged shooting took place. He was later pronounced dead in the hospital, but an autopsy is yet to be done to reveal additional details about the case.