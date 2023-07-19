What happened to Ashley Griggs? Incident explored as Ohio State wideout Carnell Tate's mother fatally shot in Chicago 

Ashley Griggs, the mother of Ohio State football player Carnell Tate, was reportedly one of the victims killed in a drive-by shooting on Sunday, July 16, 2023. Apart from Griggs, four other people were shot in the incident and sustained injuries. Griggs, along with the other victims, was rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was declared dead.

Later, community activist, Andrew Holms, confirmed that one of the victims of the shooting was Tate's mother. Ohio State University also released a statement confirming the victim to be Tate’s mother:

“We can confirm this was Carnell’s mother. Our coach and coaches are aware of this terrible tragedy, incredibly saddened, and they, along with our players, will support Carnell in any way they can during this most difficult time.”

Carnell Tate is originally from Chicago and was a top 25 prospect nationally out of IMG Academy in Bradenton. He is currently set to enter his freshman season at Ohio State University.

No arrests have been made yet in the shooting incident that killed Ohio State footballer Carnell Tate's mother

According to a police spokesperson, the fatal shooting took place in the 4000 block of West Washington Boulevard near Garfield Park on the West Side, at around 2:25 am local time, when an occupant of a vehicle opened fire at a group of people exiting an event. One out of the five victims was Carnell Tate's mother.

The Chicago Police Department is currently looking into the tragic incident, but has nobody in custody as of now.

NBC Chicago reported that the area where the shootout happened is under the Harrison police district, and it has seen a 30 percent increase in the rate of murders this year, as compared to last year.

Angelina Griggs, Ashley’s mother issued a statement following her daughter's death:

“On behalf of our entire family, we will not be commenting at this time. There is an active and ongoing investigation into Ashley’s murder, and until that investigation is concluded, we will not be commenting. Thank you.”

Tate reported had played at Marist High School in Chicago before he shifted to IMG Academy in Florida.

Authorities have further urged the general public to reach out to them if they have any information regarding the incident.