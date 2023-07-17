What did Andre Longmore do? Henry County mass shooting suspect killed in police shootout

On Saturday, July 15, 40-year-old Andre Longmore allegedly killed four people and injured two others in a mass shooting in Henry County. According to the New York Post, Longmore fled the scene before authorities tracked him in Clayton County hours later. Subsequently, Longmore was killed in a shootout with police officers. The encounter also left a Henry County Deputy and Clayton County police officer injured.

The mass shooting and the ensuing shootout between Andre Longmore and the authorities are both currently under investigation. The case is still in its early stages, and officials have not disclosed any potential motive behind Longmore's alleged killing spree.

As reported by 11Alive, Longmore's victims in the Henry County mass shooting were Scott Leavitt, a 67-year-old man from Dogwood Lakes Drive; Scott's wife Shirley Leavitt, a 66-year-old woman from Dogwood Lakes Drive; Steve Blizzard, a 65-year-old man from the same locality; and Ron Jeffers, a 66-year-old man who lived on Dogwood Ridge.

Andre Longmore led the officials on a car chase across the Clayton County line after the mass shooting

On the morning of July 15, Andre Longmore reportedly carried out a mass shooting in Hampton, Georgia. The suspect, who lived in the Dogwood Lakes Community, fatally gunned down four of his elderly neighbors before stealing Steve Blizzard's car. After he fled the scene of the crime, Henry County authorities announced that they were offering a $10,000 reward for any information related to the shooting.

One neighbor, Frankie Worth, was near the scene of the mass shooting and told WSB-TV reporters:

"Just when I was about to open the window, I heard pow. When I opened the window, I saw (the gunman's) arms up and he's coming back down."

Another witness said that Longmore appeared to fire at random while fleeing the scene and mentioned:

"He was running down the road, took a shot and then took off running out of the neighborhood and that's the last we've seen of him."

On Sunday, authorities scoured Henry County and its surrounding areas in search of Longmore. Eventually, they spotted the suspect driving a stolen black 2017 GMC Arcadia. Upon being spotted by the cops, Longmore led the officials on a car chase across the Clayton County line, before he entered a home at 138 near Mt. Zion Parkway in Morrow.

Officials followed the suspects into the home, where they engaged in a shootout. Andre Longmore fired back at officers before attempting to flee on foot. After the suspect entered another house, he reportedly injured three officers before he was killed. Officials have not released the names of the injured officers and further details about the circumstances that led to the suspect's death are currently awaited.