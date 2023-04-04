Watch: Bodycam video shows Oklahoma state Rep. Dean Davis's arrest over public intoxication

A recently-captured body-cam footage showed Oklahoma State Rep. Dean Davis in a state of public drunkenness. The incident happened on Thursday, March 30, when the state Rep. ran into the cops after he and his friends refused to leave a bar, even after it was shut down. Davis was also heard telling the officers that he was “privileged” for the status he holds as the state Rep. of Oklahoma.

However, law enforcement officials ignored the politician and took him into custody. Davis was then heard crying as he realized that he was being arrested and that the cops did not care about his powerful and influential position.

Authorities revealed that nobody had complained about the Oklahoma representative, and he was instead spotted by the cops at around 2 am that night. The officers who spotted Davis and his friends claimed that the group “became argumentative.”

Oklahoma state Rep. Dean Davis was captured in an act of public intoxication and was eventually arrested

Dean Davis, who is also the state Representative of Oklahoma, was arrested for public intoxication which resulted in him misbehaving with police.

Bodycam footage was released that captured Davis and his friends refusing to leave the Skinny Slims bar. That was when the officers entered the scene. The Oklahoma Rep. was seen yelling at the cops, stating that they couldn’t take him into custody because of his status. He said:

“You chose the wrong person, congratulations.”

He further stated that he was “privileged from arrest during the session of the Legislature.” The cops, however, ignored the politician and arrested him. Davis was then heard crying and saying:

“You can’t detain me.”

🥀 Imposter 🥀 @Imposter_Edits Oklahoma State Representative Dean Davis thought he was above the law, he was out drinking at a bar past hours and refused to leave when told. When officers decided to arrest him, he tried to pull rank, claiming they couldn't arrest him. Oklahoma State Representative Dean Davis thought he was above the law, he was out drinking at a bar past hours and refused to leave when told. When officers decided to arrest him, he tried to pull rank, claiming they couldn't arrest him. https://t.co/ZU5BSr95yX

One of the officers, Sgt. Timothy Brewer, responded:

“I can, and I am right now.”

According to authorities, they spotted the Oklahoma state Rep. along with his group of friends while patrolling the area at 2 am. The officers initially asked them to leave, to which they didn't agree. Dean Davis then showed his legislative credentials, and warned the cops, saying that they had “messed up.”

More footage has been released that captured Davis arguing with the officers even while he was inside the patrol car. He questioned how they arrested him without performing a breathalyzer test on him. Brewer responded by saying:

“There’s nothing to answer. Your speech is slurred, you’ve got the smell of alcohol on your breath and you can’t understand or obey simple instructions.”

Caroleeena @Caroleeenalala @Imposter_Edits This is his third arrest for being drunk and the man sits on the House Alcohol, Tobacco and Controlled Substances Committee. @Imposter_Edits This is his third arrest for being drunk and the man sits on the House Alcohol, Tobacco and Controlled Substances Committee.

Thursday’s arrest was the second time that Davis has been taken into custody since he took office in 2019

The politician has, however, denied all the charges and claimed that he was intoxicated during the time he was arrested. Another politician and fellow state Rep. T. J. Marti, who was at the bar that night, backed Davis' claims. Mark Nelson, the president of the Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police stated:

“The detention and arrest of Rep. Davis were completely justified. Our officers must deal with circumstances that are difficult and require much patience. We are proud of how Sgt. Brewer represented himself and the police department.”

Tyler Talley @tylertalley22 JUST IN: The House has voted to censure Rep. Dean Davis in the wake of his arrest last week, stripping him of his committee memberships pending a public apology. Davis is absent from the House floor today. #okleg JUST IN: The House has voted to censure Rep. Dean Davis in the wake of his arrest last week, stripping him of his committee memberships pending a public apology. Davis is absent from the House floor today. #okleg https://t.co/DXDv1KZYCP

Dean Davis took office back in 2019, and has since been arrested once prior to the recent incident. The state Rep. was placed on probation for a 2019 DUI. He was allegedly driving while impaired, obstructing a cop, and speeding as well.

Poll : 0 votes