What did Jonathan Angle do? Charges against Wisconsin police officer explored in wake of his dismissal

23-year-old ex-cop Jonathan Angle has been accused of possessing child p*rnography. Angle allegedly uploaded the inappropriate content on Reddit. According to Chief Mark Ferguson, after these allegations were made, Jonathan Angle has been fired.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to child p*rnography. Readers' discretion is advised.

After the arrest, Jonathan was released after posting a cash bail of $5,000. The investigation began after Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department received a tip, back in May.

Jonathan told cops about his p*rn addiction, (Image via Beks/Twitter)

In an interview, Jonathan Angle spoke about his p*rn addiction, and that he would also download links of child p*rnography, now and then. According to the criminal complaint, cops found six images of child p*rnography on his cell phone.

Former Wisconsin cop, Jonathan Angle, has been charged with seven counts of child p*rnography possession

In May, authorities received a Reddit cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited children. An IP address of the system was provided, that allegedly uploaded the inappropriate content on the internet.

The IP address was found connected to a house in Pewaukee where Jonathan Angle was living. Authorities also matched his personal email id to the Reddit user name that he used. In an interview with the cops, he mentioned having a p*rn addiction, and also that he would often watch r*pe videos.

Jonathan Angle further mentioned that he would come across the images of child p*rnography while looking for r*pe porn. Angle further mentioned that in those cases, he would delete them and uninstall the apps as well. He told investigating officers, that he would often talk to girls who first claimed to be 18 years old, and later would say that they are only 16.

Angle also said,

"Obviously, I sent it to somebody and that's why I'm here. Like I said, you guys don't just, don't arrest people for no [expletive] reason."

Tommy Lavin ⛧ @TommyLavinTST



, not a trans person in a bathroom, not part of the LGBTQIA community.



Christian man in a position of power. Let's start to focus on who the REAL predators are. @antifaoperative Man in a position of power. #NotADragQueen , not a trans person in a bathroom, not part of the LGBTQIA community.Christian man in a position of power. Let's start to focus on who the REAL predators are.

Angle mentioned that he would often visit forums that mainly dealt with r*pe fantasies and role-playing. The ex-cop also revealed that one of his accounts from which an inappropriate image was shared, was banned by Reddit.

After authorities arrested Jonathan Angle on July 31, 2023, Waukesha County Sheriff's Office was notified, following which they fired him.

The suspect had no disciplinary action in the course of his employment

Angle was first employed as a civilian Desk Clerk on April 7, 2022. Then, on August 8, 2022, he was appointed as a police officer. During his employment period, there have been no disciplinary records in Jonathan's name.

Glendale resident Jen Shaw spoke about the incident, and said,

"Nothing is surprising anymore. At all. It's too easy for people to mask."

The case is currently under investigation, and police are trying to find leads to discover more about it. They are yet to reveal additional details regarding the case.

Just a month back, in July, a Capitol Police Officer, Jared Lemon was arrested for possessing child p*rnography. Lemon was then charged with five counts of possession of child p*rnography. In a separate incident, a child abuse attorney named Michael Dolce faced child p*rnography charges in March.