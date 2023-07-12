What did Jared Lemon do? Capitol police officer arrested over exploiting children

A Capitol Police officer, identified as Jared Lemon, has been accused of possessing child p*rnography on his electronic devices. On Monday, July 10, 2023, at around 5 am local time, Lemon was arrested and charged with five counts of possession of child p*rnography. The USCP officer has reportedly served the department for around 18 years.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to child p*rnography. Readers’ discretion is advised.

According to USCP officials, 42-year-old Jared Lemon will be suspended until there is an outcome of the charges filed against him. The suspect is currently being held in the Calvert County Detention Center without bond.

The same has also been confirmed by the state police. The USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility will conduct an administrative investigation once the criminal case ends.

USCP officer Jared Lemon could be in prison for upto 20 years

In December 2022, Maryland State Police launched a probe into child p*rnography possession. Investigating officers later received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip was regarding an online user who allegedly uploaded content that appeared to be child p*rnography.

After conducting the investigation, cops ended up discovering that the online user who allegedly uploaded the disturbing content, was in fact, Jared Lemon. Authorities also seized the suspect’s electronic devices and after analyzing them, found “evidence of the possession of child p*rnography."

Under Maryland law, if the suspect is convicted of child p*rnography, he could face a sentence of a maximum of 10 years behind bars or a fine of $25,000. Each subsequent violation might land Lemon in prison for a maximum of 20 years or a fine of up to $50,000.

Lemon has been in the department since 2005. He was arrested outside his residence in Owings, Maryland, by Maryland State Police.

According to a press release issued by the United States Capitol Police:

“The USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility will start an administrative investigation after the conclusion of the criminal case, which is being investigated by the Maryland State Police.”

Law enforcement agencies, including the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit and troopers from the Prince Frederick Barrack and Homeland Security Investigations, assisted in the investigation against Lemon.

