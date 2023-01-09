WATCH: Georgia man arrested after posting a viral video of him fleeing troopers on a motorcycle

In a Facebook post, Clayton county authorities praised the valiant efforts of their officers for identifying and arresting a man using social media after the suspect evaded arrest by a Georgia State Patrol Trooper on a motorcycle last year.

As per a Facebook post from the Clayton County Police Department in Georgia, on December 12, 2022, detectives arrested a suspect who had earlier evaded detainment for riding recklessly on a motorcycle. The suspect was able to whizz past the Georgia State Police, who pursued the motorcyclist through both Henry and Clayton counties.

The suspect, who recorded the incident on camera, was tracked down by Lt. Thomas Reimers of the Clayton County department. The officer reportedly heard about the chase and scoured social media until he could locate a video on TikTok and YouTube uploaded by the suspect.

Georgia man was tracked down by authorities using social media

Screenshot of the Facebook post by Clayton County Police Department (Image via Facebook)

Authorities said Lt. Thomas Reimers, who found the video of the incident documented by the suspect on TikTok, was able to narrow down his lead after identifying the vehicle in the video as the 2022 Triumph Street Triple RS, a relatively rare motorcycle.

The officer found the suspect after determining that the vehicle had been modified from its factory settings, and there was only one of those registered in the area. While detailing the pursuit, authorities said:

“Using this information, Lieutenant Reimers checked our investigative software and found that there was only one, Triumph Street Triple RS registered in this area. The vehicle was registered to a subject off Shangrila Circle in Riverdale. The Instagram handle noted by Lieutenant Reimers.”

Reimers then met with the State Patrol Trooper, and the two approached the suspect’s residence to conduct a “knock and talk.” Shortly after, multiple arrest warrants were issued against the suspect after he admitted that he was the driver who fled the authorities. The post read:

“During the “knock and talk”, Lieutenant Reimers and the Georgia State Patrol Trooper talked to the suspect, viewed the motorcycle, and ultimately the suspect admitted that he was the driver who fled from the Georgia State Patrol Trooper in the original incident. Twelve arrest warrants were obtained for the suspect.”

The Clayton County department praised the officer, whose singular determination led to the arrest of the suspect. They said:

“Without the diligent efforts of Lieutenant Reimers to go above and beyond the call of duty, it is highly likely that the offender would not have been identified and he could have continued to endanger the citizens of Clayton County.”

Police are yet to announce charges against the suspect.

