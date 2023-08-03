What did Matthew Beebe do? Charges explored as Mooresville police officer arrested for exploiting a minor

On Wednesday, August 2, North Carolina authorities announced that former Mooresville Police Department officer, Matthew Beebe, had been arrested for allegedly abusing a child. Beebe has been charged with four counts of third-degree s*xual exploitation of a minor. Officials believe that Beebe could face additional charges as the investigation develops.

Trigger warning: This article concerns child abuse, the reader's discretion is advised

(image via Iredell County Sheriff's Department)

As Beebe resided outside of Mooresville, where he served in the police department, this was considered a multi-jurisdiction investigation.

WSOCTV reported that as this is considered a multi-jurisdiction investigation, officials have asked for a special prosecutor from the Iredell County Attorney's Office. Seniors from the Mooresville Police Department noted that Beebe was suspended from duty on Friday, July 28, and officially terminated on Wednesday, August 2.

The timeline of the investigation into Matthew Beebe's alleged activities

The probe into Matthew Beebe's misconduct case was primarily based around his neighborhood, which was South of Sherills Ford. Authorities said that the investigation stemmed from an unspecified, unrelated complaint which the police department is still looking into.

However, they eventually found illicit child abuse-related material on Matthew Beebe's phone. The disturbing visuals led officials to believe that the 37-year-old former officer had abused at least one child.

(image via Iredell Sheriff's Department)

Since they found material on the officer's phone, they suspected that they may find further evidence on other devices. Officers launched several search warrants on Beebe's home on Tuesday, August 1. Investigators said currently one victim is known, but there might be multiple victims.

MPD Chief, Ron Campurciani, discussed the case after Matthew Beebe's arrest in a news conference after the arrest:

“The search warrant today allowed us to get his computers out of his home. We expect there to be more information on those computers. We haven’t started that yet.”

Campurciani added:

“I think there’s a good possibility there may be more victims."

Chief Campurciani acknowledged that while all child abuse cases are disturbing, it is particularly shocking to the public when a police officer is identified as a primary suspect. However, the police official said that Matthew Beebe's former position in the department will not influence the course of the investigation.

Campurciani said:

“The alleged actions of this individual do not reflect the mission, vision, and values of Mooresville Police Department and those of our community. We understand that this impacts public trust of our department."

He continued:

"However, we moved quickly and decisively to take action on these allegations. We are committed more than ever to serving and protecting our community.”

Matthew Beebe is currently in the Iredell County Detention Center on a $60,000 bond. Since the victim is a minor, officials have withheld additional information about their identification.