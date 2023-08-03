What did Abby Chosewood do? Gainesville babysitter arrested over choking 1-year-old child

23-year-old Abby Chosewood has been accused of suffocating a 1-year-old toddler while babysitting him. Gainesville Police Department confirmed that the incident, which took place in February 2023, almost killed the child. Authorities claimed that due to the lack of nanny cams at the site, it took them several months to gather evidence to charge Abby Chosewood.

It has further been revealed that Abby had previously pleaded guilty to financial crimes, for which she was on probation for about two years.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to child abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

Abby Chosewood caused "bodily harm" to the child and is facing felony charges

According to Gainesville Police Department:

"In February 2023, Chosewood allegedly suffocated and/or strangled a one-year-old child causing bodily harm."

Gainesville police spokesman Lt. Kevin Holbrook described the alleged crime as something unthinkable. Police are still investigating the case to discover what led to the alleged assault on the 1-year-old baby.

"There is nothing for us to go on as to exactly why this did happen. This is something that we may never know. The child obviously is too young to tell us the truth. But obviously, Chosewood knows what exactly happened and hopefully it will come out in court," Holbrook added.

Abby Chosewood currently faces charges of felony aggravated assault and felony cruelty to children.

The toddler reportedly sustained severe injuries after being choked and had to be taken to a hospital, where he further recovered. The case was initially taken up by The Division of Family and Children's Services, who then referred the case to Gainesville police.

"There is the possibility of further charges. As always, anyone that has had any contact with Chosewood or has had Chosewood as a caregiver, if you've noticed anything or seen anything, please contact the Gainesville Police Department," Holbrook said.

After being arrested and charged, Abby Chosewood was booked into Hall County Jail. On Monday, however, she was released on bond.

Authorities revealed that this is not Chosewood's first arrest

Upon further investigation into the suspect's background, law enforcement officials discovered that this wasn't Abby's first encounter with them. Back in April 2021, she was accused of using someone else's credit card for shopping.

Then in September 2022, she pleaded guilty to one count of card theft and two counts of card fraud. She was sentenced to two years under probation.

According to her Facebook page, Abby Chosewood graduated in 2022 from Georgia Southern University.