What happened to Deaira Summers? 12-year-old Detroit girl charged with assault over violent attack on cousin

11-year-old Deaira Summers was allegedly attacked with acid by a 12-year-old girl during an argument that took place in a playground in Detroit on Sunday, July 9, 2023. Summers reportedly ended up sustaining severe burns all over her body.

According to Deaira Summers’ family, one of the girl’s mothers gave a bottle of acid to the girl, who eventually threw it at Summers, her siblings, and her cousin. She was then rushed to the hospital, where she had to stay for three days for treatment.

Summers has described the entire incident to be extremely traumatizing. As of now, authorities are yet to reveal the identity of the 12-year-old suspect who allegedly attacked the girls and severely injured young Deaira Summers.

A playground fight in Detroit turned violent after a young girl threw acid at Deaira Summers and other girls

Last Sunday, a horrific incident took place at the playground of Vernor Elementary School, where Deaira Summers was playing with her cousin and siblings. CBS News reported that an altercation broke out between Summers’ cousin and a 12-year-old girl in the playground. Shortly after the fight began, the suspect’s mother reportedly handed her a bottle filled with acid that she threw at the other girls, including Deaira Summers, who wasn’t even involved in the fight.

The young victim tore her shirt off while the acid burnt her clothes and reached her skin. Following this, she was taken to the hospital to get treated.

According to the victim,

“Two seconds later, it started burning and went through my shirt, my shorts. I was screaming and I was crying.”

The 12-year-old suspect has additionally been charged with assault and intent to do bodily harm after throwing an unidentified acid on Summers, her siblings, as well as her cousin. According to Deaira Summers’ mother, Dominique, hospital authorities failed to identify the type of acid that the suspect used to attack her daughter. Deaira Summers further stated:

“I feel like there should be consequences because I didn’t do nothing to that girl.”

Deaira’s grandmother Debra Golston claimed that she had sustained third-degree burns on her back, legs, and arms, and she was extremely “lucky to be alive.” Dominique additionally said:

“Whoever was involved with her, I would like them all to be arrested for what they did to my daughter. I hope she gets what she deserves, and they all get what they deserve.”

The victim’s mother explained how difficult life has become after the tragic incident.

“It takes maybe two hours what used to be 20 minutes to get dressed. It takes about 2 hours to give her, her medicine. I have to give her medication 30 minutes before she takes a bath.”

A GoFundMe page has been launched three days back to raise funds to meet the victim’s medical expenses. The fundraiser had initially aimed at raising $10,000 and has already been donated over $10,600 from more than 200 contributors.

The suspect is expected to appear in court on July 18, 2023.