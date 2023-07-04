Asher Rayburn GoFundMe: Family launches fundraiser as 4-year-old drowns in Galveston hotel pool

On Sunday, July 2, 4-year-old Texas boy Asher Rayburn drowned in a Galveston Hotel pool. According to My Paris Texas News, the incident occurred at approximately 9:30 at a hotel in Moody Gardens. The child was rushed to a local health center in critical condition. Within hours, officials at the University of Texas Medical Branch confirmed that he had died.

Trigger warning: This article concerns an accidental death, the reader's discretion is advised

In the wake of the incident, Asher Rayburn's mother launched a GoFundMe initiative to help fund the 4-year-old's funeral expenses. The fundraiser, which has a target of $20,000, has so far raised $8,429. A second fundraiser was launched from Asher Rayburn's father's side. The latter initiative has raised $7,770 of a $10,000 goal. The child's mother clarified that they do not expect anyone to donate to both initiatives.

All there is to know about the death of Asher Rayburn

According to the GoFundMe initiative started by Vanessa Sadler on behalf of Asher Rayburn's father, the 4-year-old died while on vacation. He had reportedly spent hours at the hotel swimming pool but drowned after accidentally falling inside. The circumstances of the drowning have not been disclosed, but authorities have not mentioned the possibility of foul play.

After he was taken out of the pool, witnesses at the scene attempted to administer life-saving measures. Subsequently, officials made attempts to treat the child at the hospital. In an official statement, Moody Gardens President and CEO John Zendt discussed the drowning incident.

Zendt said:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred Saturday evening at our hotel. As a parent and grandparent, my heart breaks for this family. We urge everyone to keep this family in their closest prayers."

On the GoFundMe page, Sadler paid tribute to the life of the young child.

She wrote:

He loves being outdoors, riding his bicycle, until he upgraded to his motorcycle, where he became a tricky daredevil. You could always find Asher outside playing in the dirt from sun up to sun down making lots of noise. Asher was very animated and the joker of the family. He’s always being silly and loud cutting up. He had the biggest blue eyes that could melt your heart.

Asher's mother, who identified herself on the GoFundMe page as Candus Booth, also described her son as an avid dirt bike rider who was known for his sociability.

As per Booth, the incident has left the family distraught and traumatized, and the GoFundMe initiative has been set up to take the weight off their shoulders as they mourn the death of the child. The child's mother hopes to use the money to reserve a plot next to the 4-year-old so that she can be buried next to him.

Poll : 0 votes