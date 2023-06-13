Nadia Tirado GoFundMe raises over $12,000 as teenager is killed in Antioch birthday party shooting

On Sunday, June 11, 19-year-old Nadia Tirado was fatally gunned down during a shooting at an Antioch birthday party. According to the police, shots were fired after there was a dispute between the partygoers and a group of uninvited guests. Nadia Tirado, who was caught in the crossfire, was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. She was later declared dead.

They have set up a go fund me account. Please help with a donation for funeral arrangements. 🏾 gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of… I reached out to the family of Nadia Tirado to offer my condolences & assure them our police department is working to find the individual/s responsible.They have set up a go fund me account. Please help with a donation for funeral arrangements. I reached out to the family of Nadia Tirado to offer my condolences & assure them our police department is working to find the individual/s responsible.They have set up a go fund me account. Please help with a donation for funeral arrangements. 🙏🏾 gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of…

The case currently remains under investigation by Antioch authorities.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Nadia Tirado's family started a GoFundMe page to raise money for her funeral expenses. As of Tuesday, June 13, the initiative has collected over $12,000 of a $30,000 goal.

The series of events that led to Nadia Tirado's death

As reported by CBS, the shooting of Nadia Tirado occurred at approximately 1 am, on the 3300 block of Sunset Lane. The situation was instigated after uninvited guests allegedly stormed the birthday party and opened fire on partygoers, following an argument.

At this point, Antioch authorities received several reports of a mass shooting with multiple injured victims.

After the shots were fired, the crowd of partygoers dispersed in fear.

Nadia Tirado was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

Authorities noted that at least six other victims were left with non-life-threatening injuries. The incident is not being investigated as a targeted attack. The suspects, who remain unidentified, reportedly fled the scene in a car.

One neighbor, who remained anonymous, described the scene to KTVU reporters:

"I saw a couple girls and people by the door hiding behind the bushes. You can see their footprints right there in the rocks they were running around like crazy," he said.

Bob Schaefer, a neighbor who lives opposite the crime scene, described the tragic shooting to KPIX reporters:

"It sounded like four bursts of five shots, so I got up. Kids were running down the street. Cars were going back and forth and, about a minute later, two cop cars came up with their high beams on."

Schaefer also implied that he is no stranger to gun violence:

"Friends and family are saying, 'Why the hell haven't I moved out of here yet?. Hey, four years to retirement. I've survived 23 years, what's another four, huh?"

Kron4 reported that the shooting came on the heels of a violent weekend for the San Francisco Bay Area. On Friday, June 9, nine people were injured during a block party in the Mission District. On Saturday, June 10, a shooting outside of a San Francisco nightclub left three others injured.

On the GoFundMe page, Nadia Tirado's family described her as a positive and promising 18-year-old who always supported her loved ones. It is unknown whether she was familiar with the shooters prior to the incident.

