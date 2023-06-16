Justice for Devon Hoover GoFundMe: Fundraiser launched as family seeks answers in Detroit surgeon's mysterious murder

On Wednesday, June 14, 2023, the family of slain Detroit surgeon Dr. Devon Hoover started a fundraising initiative to help them with the investigation of his murder.

According to the GoFundMe page, Dr. Devon Hoover was murdered on April 21, 2023. The family has raised $9,865 of a $20,000 goal. The money will be used to provide a reward for anyone who can pass relevant information on to the investigators.

Trigger warning: This article concerns a homicide investigation, the reader's discretion is advised

The murder of Dr. Devon Hoover remains under investigation, and no arrests have been made so far. An autopsy revealed that the 53-year-old died due to a lethal gunshot wound. He was shot twice in the back of the head.

Officials found Dr. Devon Hoover's body wrapped in plastic and hidden in the attic

According to the New York Post, Devon Hoover was a well-known Detroit neurosurgeon who was known for the lavish parties he held in his $1.2 million home in Boston.

According to neighbors, he was concerned about living in such a large property on his own, as he believed he could potentially become a target for criminals.

“You’re just always cautious. Being in that type of home, living alone and so forth, you always just had to have your eyes open. ‘Be careful. Be careful outside. Pay attention,” was just something we’d always say to one another,” his neighbor, James Murphy, told People News.

Another neighbor, 75-year-old Jeanne Wyatt, said that Hoover had been a friendly and likable neighbor.

“He was this very kind and gentle soul. He was a very successful neurosurgeon, but had no airs. Just a real down-to-earth person and very involved in the community. It’s a terrible loss for all of us,” Wyatt said.

Wyatt described Dr. Hoover's passion for holding parties:

“Anytime he got a new piece of artwork or antique, he would invite us over for wine so that we could see them or the things that he’d done to the house. He did this so we could all share in the glory of helping our old houses come back to life," he added.

On April 23, after Dr. Devon Hoover did not answer the calls of family members for a prolonged period of time, they requested that authorities carry out a wellness check.

Upon arriving at his house, officials found Dr. Hoover's naked body wrapped in plastic and hidden in the attic. Fox noted that within a week of the murder, authorities arrested a person of interest, who was subsequently released. They have not announced any further leads concerning Dr. Hoover's death.

James E. White, chief of the Detroit Police Department, said that the killing of Dr. Hoover was most likely a targeted act. He said that investigators are currently looking into a domestic angle in the slaying.

