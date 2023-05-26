What happened to Claudia Quaatey? Search for suspects underway as 16-year-old fatally shot outside Queens playground

Claudia Quaatey was fatally shot on May 10, 2023, outside Locust Manor Park in St. Albans, New York. The 16-year-old was shot in the head and spent significant days on life support, before passing away. Her aunt Benita Bortey confirmed on a GoFundMe page that the teen suffered a severe brain injury. Claudia Quaatey reportedly got into an altercation with a group of girls on the day that she was shot.

Trigger warning: The article contains mentions of gun violence. Readers’ discretion is advised.

Benita described Quaatey as a beautiful person who was extremely smart. Claudia reportedly wanted to become a nurse, and she wasn’t one of those children who would get into fights.

The victim’s family and friends are devastated and are trying to cope with the tragic loss. Law enforcement officials believed that multiple rounds were fired the day Claudia Quaatey was brutally slayed.

Harold Adlai Agyeman @HaroldAgyeman We had the sad and painful duty of undertaking a solidarity visit to the residence of the Quaateys, whose daughter, Claudia Quaatey (16 yo), had her live tragically affected by stray gun violence at St. Albans, Queens on 11 May. Grateful to Mayor. Gun violence in NYC must stop!!! We had the sad and painful duty of undertaking a solidarity visit to the residence of the Quaateys, whose daughter, Claudia Quaatey (16 yo), had her live tragically affected by stray gun violence at St. Albans, Queens on 11 May. Grateful to Mayor. Gun violence in NYC must stop!!! https://t.co/ZnaajJGhJB

Claudia Quaatey, who was shot in the head on May 10 in Locust Manor Park, died of severe brain injuries

The tragic incident took place on May 10, 2023, after Claudia Quaatey got into an altercation with another group of girls. She was reportedly sitting in a vehicle shortly after settling a fight with the group. Meanwhile, shots were fired in the park, and police believed that the 16-year-old girl was caught in the crossfire when a bullet hit her in the head.

The incident happened near the PS 015 Jackie Robinson School on Lucas Street near 121st Avenue in Queens. According to her family, she wanted to be a nurse and help others. Police are yet to identify suspects, and haven’t made any arrests as well. Claudia spent her last few days with severe brain damage and on life support, before succumbing to her injuries. The exact day of her death is yet to be determined.

According to Claudia Quaatey’s aunt Benita, Claudia was a very special person to the family who was beautiful and giving. Describing the teen as "smart as a whip," her aunt said that the former wanted to help people and was very matter-of-fact.

Benita added that Quaatey was raised well and came from a "cultured background." She said that her niece's absence has left a very big void in the family that no one can fill.

Crime in NYC @CrimeInNYC



A group of about 40 kids had gathered in the Locust Manor Playground the night of Claudia’s… 16-year-old Claudia Quaatey died from her wounds Monday, 12 days after she was shot while sitting in a car in front of the Jackie Robinson School in St. Albans around 8:30 p.m. on May 10.A group of about 40 kids had gathered in the Locust Manor Playground the night of Claudia’s… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 16-year-old Claudia Quaatey died from her wounds Monday, 12 days after she was shot while sitting in a car in front of the Jackie Robinson School in St. Albans around 8:30 p.m. on May 10.A group of about 40 kids had gathered in the Locust Manor Playground the night of Claudia’s… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/nkMpYPFiZ9

Quaatey’s heartbroken father Albert said that he knew that his daughter didn't get into fights like that and that it just happened to be a "one-time thing."

Police have mentioned the possibility of a gang-related dispute that went wrong

The victim's aunt Benita also said that the violence was unfortunate and that it managed to seep into every area of the family's life.

Authorities confirmed that after Claudia Quaatey settled the beef with the other group, another scuffle broke out in the park when gunshots were fired. They are trying to determine whether there was any connection between the two incidents. However, they have also provided the possibility that Claudia was just an innocent bystander.

Claudia Quaatey’s father further confirmed that law enforcement officials haven’t revealed much information regarding the incident. However, he said that they just described it as an “angry meeting.” Authorities have also mentioned that it could be a possibility that the suspects fired shots in a gang-related dispute, and then fled the site.

