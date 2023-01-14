“There was a weapon on campus”: Official reportedly warned about guns before Virginia 6-year-old shot teacher Abby Zwerner

On January 6, school teacher Abby Zwerner was shot by one of her 6-year-old students at Richneck Elementary in Newport News, Virginia. During the course of the investigation, the school administration revealed that an official had reported to an administrator that there was a firearm on campus before the shooting.

In an official press release, Richneck Elementary School Superintendent George Parker said that at least one official presented the possibility that a gun was on campus.

Mike Sington @MikeSington This is Abby Zwerner, 25-years-old from Williamsburg, Virginia, the first grade teacher shot by a 6-year-old student in her classroom. She remains in critical condition. Parent Sebastian Gonzalez-Hernandez says Zwerner “screamed at her kids to run away” after the student shot her This is Abby Zwerner, 25-years-old from Williamsburg, Virginia, the first grade teacher shot by a 6-year-old student in her classroom. She remains in critical condition. Parent Sebastian Gonzalez-Hernandez says Zwerner “screamed at her kids to run away” after the student shot her https://t.co/FmwuithDNw

As per BBC, Parker said:

"At least one administrator was notified of a possible weapon. (The staff member) was aware that that student had, there was a potential that there was a weapon on campus."

CNN reported that Abby Zwerner is currently in stable condition. The 6-year-old suspect was arrested and placed in a healthcare facility for a mental health evaluation. Since the shooter is underage, they cannot be criminally prosecuted.

Richneck Elementary officials comment on the Abby Zwerner shooting

In an official statement, Newport News School District spokesperson Michelle Price explained what happened after officials were notified about a potential weapon on campus. Price said that while a search was conducted, they could not find any weapons.

Doc Strange eats m&ms 🌊🌊🌊🌈🇺🇲 @Dr_R_Strange Abby Zwerner. Say her name. ABBY ZWERNER. She was shot by her first grade student. The day she was shot, the student smashed her phone and was sent back to class. That same day he threatened to shoot her and he was sent back to class. Fedderman can go to hell. Abby Zwerner. Say her name. ABBY ZWERNER. She was shot by her first grade student. The day she was shot, the student smashed her phone and was sent back to class. That same day he threatened to shoot her and he was sent back to class. Fedderman can go to hell. https://t.co/tonm2ItRgV

Price said:

“I’m not able to comment on whether other searches may have occurred, except for the fact that the superintendent has shared that the student’s backpack was searched and nothing was found at the time.”

Price stated that she was unaware of where the student had kept the gun. The Guardian reported that officials believe the 6-year-old took it from their mother, who had legally purchased the firearm.

Price continued:

“That probably is definitely part of our internal investigation and the police investigation, but nothing about that has been released publicly."

Kelly King, a Newport News Police Department spokesperson, said that officials had not been informed that a school employee knew there was a gun on the premises ahead of the shooting of Abby Zwerner.

As per AP, King said:

“The Newport News Police Department was not notified of this information prior to the incident."

As per USA Today, Mo Canady, executive director of the National Association of School Resource Officers, said that the shooting may be a sign that officials need to conduct more rigorous searches.

Canady said:

“I want to know how thoroughly someone conducted that search. Keep in mind that there are some very small firearms out there, so you really have to search every nook and cranny if you really believe there is a firearm.”

Gene Valaitis @genevalaitis Pay as much attention to 25 year old Abby Zwerner as we did to Damar Hamlin after his heart stopped on Monday night. Abby, from Virginia, is a first grade teacher shot by a 6-year-old student in her classroom. She's in critical condition. You read it right. Shot by a 6 year old. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Pay as much attention to 25 year old Abby Zwerner as we did to Damar Hamlin after his heart stopped on Monday night. Abby, from Virginia, is a first grade teacher shot by a 6-year-old student in her classroom. She's in critical condition. You read it right. Shot by a 6 year old. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/QDwI9NqkGi

Senator Jennifer Boysko also commented on the incident. In an announcement about stricter gun laws, Boysko said:

“Gun violence is the number 1 cause of death for children in Virginia and in our nation, and safe firearm storage will help prevent gun deaths and injuries. My bill would not only stop tragedies, like we saw in Newport News, but will prevent other tragedies, including gun accidents, youth suicides and school shootings.”

Karla Hernández @KarlaforFlorida #AbbyZwerner #NFL Teachers are #heroes too. Let’s rally around Ms. Abby Zwerner just as we did for #DamarHamlin The fact that this teacher was shot by a 6-year-old in school should perplex us all and lead to real resolutions to this national epidemic on #GunViolence Teachers are #heroes too. Let’s rally around Ms. Abby Zwerner just as we did for #DamarHamlin The fact that this teacher was shot by a 6-year-old in school should perplex us all and lead to real resolutions to this national epidemic on #GunViolence #AbbyZwerner #NFL https://t.co/E7ASTKDVrj

While the 6-year-old student cannot be prosecuted for shooting Abby Zwerner, their mother may face misdemeanor charges for not keeping the weapon out of the child's reach.

