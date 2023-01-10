“I’m shot, call 911”: Virginia teacher Abby Zwerner reportedly pleaded for help after shooting

On Friday, January 6, Virginia teacher Abby Zwerner was allegedly shot by her six-year-old student at Richneck Elementary school in Newport News, Virginia.

The shooting reportedly occurred after a brief verbal dispute between Abby Zwerner and the student, who was in possession of his mother's legally purchased 9mm handgun. Over the course of the argument, the six-year-old allegedly fired at Zwerner, non-fatally hitting her in the upper hand and chest.

A message of support for JMU graduate Abby Zwerner from President Alger on behalf of the JMU community.

The New York Post reported that after the shooting, Abby Zwerner helped her other students flee the scene, before pleading for someone to call the authorities.

A witness at the scene reported that in the moments before falling unconscious, Abby Zwerner shouted:

"I'm shot, I'm shot, call 911."

The six-year-old student is currently under police custody. While Zwerner was transported to the hospital in critical condition, Newport News authorities have reported that she is currently stable.

The course of events in the Abby Zwerner shooting

In an official press release, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew described what happened in the moments preceding the shooting of Abby Zwerner.

This is Abby Zwerner, a first grade teacher in Virginia who is in critical condition after being deliberately shot by one of her 6-year-old students.



A student brought bullets to school the previous week.

Drew said that Zwerner briefly confronted the student about an unspecified dispute, before the student drew the firearm. Zwerner attempted to confiscate the gun, after which the six-year-old fired a single round.

Drew said:

“What we know today is that she was providing instruction. He displayed a firearm, he pointed it and he fired one round."

Drew said that after the shooting, despite being critically injured, Zwerner managed to lead her students to safety.

Drew said:

“She made a right turn and started down the hallway, and then she stopped. ... She turned around and make sure every one of those students was safe. I believe Ms. Zwerner saved lives on Friday.”

#AbbyZwerner Teachers are #heroes too. The fact that this teacher was shot by a 6-year-old in school should perplex us all and lead to real resolutions to this national epidemic on #GunViolence

He explained that while Zwerner helped her other students, a member of staff entered the classroom where the shooting took place, attempting to stop the six-year-old shooter. The young suspect, in turn, struck him before ultimately being restrained.

Lawanda Rusk, a witness at the scene, said that Zwerner eventually fell unconscious after saving her students. Rusk said that they had not realized the extent of the teacher's injuries until later on.

Rusk, who was at the school to pick up her grandsons, said:

“We only thought it was somewhere on her hand maybe. But after looking further, she passed out on the floor, and … we noticed that there was another gunshot wound."

This is Abby Zwerner, 25-years-old from Williamsburg, Virginia, the first grade teacher shot by a 6-year-old student in her classroom. She remains in critical condition. Parent Sebastian Gonzalez-Hernandez says Zwerner "screamed at her kids to run away" after the student shot her

Rusk added that she helped Werner while school officials evacuated the children.

She said:

“Myself and the receptionist stayed pretty much mostly to her side because we know that the administrators had to do what they needed to do to make sure all of the children were safe."

She added:

“I didn’t know what to do. It was just instinct."

Newport News teacher Abby Zwerner is a 'hero'

The student suspect cannot face legal repercussions, as he is under the age of 7.

