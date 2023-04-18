Who shot Ralph Yarl? Officials charge homeowner who mistakenly shot black teen

On April 13, 85-year-old Missouri man Andrew Lester allegedly shot Ralph Yarl, a 16-year-old black teen who sustained injuries on his head and arm. According to the New York Post, at the time of the incident, Ralph Yarl was picking up his younger siblings from a Kansas City home. However, Yarl mistakenly went to Lester's address. The elderly homeowner claimed that he perceived the teen as a threat, and subsequently shot him twice.

According to Kansas City authorities, Lester has been charged with armed assault and armed criminal action. Ralph Yarl's family has claimed that Lester most likely targeted the 16-year-old because of his race. Civil rights attorneys representing Yarl have described the shooting as a hate crime.

Ralph Yarl's incident triggers widespread protest

On a GoFundMe page aimed at raising donations to support Ralph Yarl, his aunt stated that the victim had been sent to pick up his siblings by his mother. However, since Yarl did not have a phone at the time, he could not check the address. While Yarl was supposed to go to his siblings' location at 115th Street, he accidentally went to Lester's house at 115th Terrace, which was one block away.

The 84 year old man who shot 16 year old Ralph Yarl twice (including a shot to the head) for going to the wrong house to pick up his siblings.

Andrew Lester later told authorities that at the time of the incident, he was preparing to go to bed. Upon hearing the doorbell ring, he reached for his legally purchased handgun and answered the door. He said that when he saw Yarl, he believed his house was being broken into.

Lester proceeded to fire two bullets through the glass door, injuring the teen. While there is no home surveillance footage of the encounter, a prosecutor said that they believe no words were exchanged between Lester and Yarl.

However, Yarl's attorney, Lee Merritt, said the incident may have unfolded differently. Merrit said:

"(Yarl) heard rustling around going on in the house and then finally the door was open. And he was confronted by a man who told him, 'Don't come back around here,' and then he immediately fired his weapon."

Clay County Prosecuting Attorney said that there is a 'racial component' to the shooting. However, Andrew Lester has not been formally charged with a hate crime. As of Monday, he was not in police custody.

While he was briefly detained by authorities, the suspect was released, leading to protests across the city. On Monday, protestors gathered outside the suspects' home. Unidentified individuals also vandalized Lester's home with spray paint and eggs.

Clay Thompson has said that the justice system is taking the case seriously. There is currently a $200,000 bond issued for Lester's arrest.

