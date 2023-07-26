Watch: Bodycam video shows moment police arrest Taylor Schabusiness after boyfriend’s severed head found in bucket 

On Tuesday, July 25, the Law&Crime Network released bodycam footage of Taylor Schabusiness' arrest. Schabusiness, a 25-year-old woman from Wisconsin, is currently on trial for allegedly murdering her 25-year-old lover Shad Thyrion in February, 2022. The suspect reportedly dismemebered Thyrion and left his head in a bucket.

Trigger warning: This article concerns a murder investigation, the reader's discretion is advised

In the footage of the incident, shocked police officers can be heard responding to the gruesome crime scene. As they stumbled across the remains of Shad Thyrion, they began swearing. Taylor Schabusiness, however, seemed unphased as she was led away by authorities.

Officer Alex Wanish, who was present at the scene of the crime, described what drew responses of shock from the officers.

Wanish said:

“I went downstairs. At the bottom of the stairs, to the right, there was a green bucket with a shower towel on top of it. Just to verify we had an actual head in the bucket, lifted the towel off and there was in fact a human head severed head in the bucket.”

After the murder, Taylor Schabusiness reportedly confessed to the killing during an interview with officers.

The details of the allegations against Taylor Schabusiness

According to the New York Post, Taylor Schabusiness said that the murder occured during a botched moment of intimacy between her and Shad Thyrion. The pair had supposedly taken meth together before taking part in sadomasochistic activity. Schabusiness told authorities that at one point she got carried away, and proceeded to strangle Thyrion to death.

After killing Thyrion, Schabusiness said that she began mutilating Thyrion's body with a bread knife. The victim's organs were subsequently scattered around the area. Dr Vincent Tranchida, of the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office, said that the suspect would have had to spend a considerable amount of time mutilating the body.

Dr Tranchida told The Daily Beast:

"This body was essentially bloodless. We have decapitation, we have dismemberment, we have transection of the torso… we have entered inside the body through various cuts…the victim’s organs have been removed once by one (...) it is my medical opinion that this would have taken a great deal of time."

Additionally, Shad Thyrion's torso was reportedly cut in two. Officials later discovered the victim's legs and feet in Schabusiness' van. Due to the vicious and prolonged nature of the mutilation, officials evaluated whether the suspect would be fit to stand trial.

During one hearing where her mental health was being discussed, Schabusiness is said to have assaulted her defense attorney, Quinn Jolly.

Crime Spies @ShanWaPow pic.twitter.com/3DlpvpClPw @Lillyin_London I missed this on the first time thru, PatriotPollywog wanted me to rewind and watch #TaylorSchabusiness face with the contents of the blue bin, didn’t notice his neck was poking up

The court case is currently ongoing. Schabusiness has been charged with multiple crimes, including first-degree intentional homicide and mutilating a corpse. The suspect has pleaded not guilty by way of insanity.