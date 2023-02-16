Who is Taylor Schabusiness? Wisconsin woman attacks attorney in wild courtroom scene

Taylor Schabusiness, a Wisconsin woman accused of murdering and dismembering a 25-year-old man last year while high on meth, physically attacked her lawyer during a competency hearing at a court on Tuesday, February 14.

The startling courtroom scene was caught on camera and showed Taylor Schabusiness, 25, in shackles charging at her attorney Quinn Jolly in a Brown County circuit courtroom in Wisconsin as her lawyer tried to ward off the unexpected attack.

Seconds into the attack, deputies sprung to action and restrained Schabusiness as she struggled to get free on the ground. The deputy continued to subdue the suspect as she inched back towards the wall and finally calmed down before being escorted out of the court.

Taylor Schabusiness attacks her lawyer after he asks for an extension in her competency hearing

As per ABC 7, the attack was propelled after her attorney Quinn Jolly asked the court for an extension in the competency hearing. Taylor Schabusiness lunged at her attorney soon after the judge agreed to the motion and moved the trial to May 15 from its original date of March 6.

The outlet reported that Schabusiness, who suffers from bipolar disorder, did not have any recollection of the attack on her attorney. Shortly after deputies managed to restrain Schabusiness, she allegedly asked them what happened at the scene.

In February 2022, Taylor Schabusiness was arrested for the murder of Shad Thyrion, who was killed during int*rcourse while Schabusiness was high on meth.

As per court documents cited by PEOPLE, Schabusiness allegedly strangled Thyrion with a chain and sliced off his head and private parts with a serrated knife, and told cops she had fun looking for the organs.

Schabusiness was arrested at her home after Shad Tyrion's mother discovered her son's severed head in a bucket in the basement on February 23, 2022. During the arrest, authorities also found additional body parts in Schabusiness's van and discovered the murder weapon at her residence. The arrest report stated:

"Schabusiness responded that the police were going to have fun trying to find all of the organs as she dismembered the body. Schabusiness stated she used knives that she obtained from the kitchen of the residence and that a bread knife worked the best because of the serrated blade."

Sumner @renmusb1

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Taylor Schabusiness, 25, accused in a grisly killing and dismemberment case in Wisconsin attacked her attorney Tuesday during a court hearing, moments after a judge agreed to delay her trial. Schabusiness is charged with first-degree intentional homicide,

At the time of her arrest, Taylor Schabusiness told authorities that she and the victim were both high on meth when the crime occurred.

During a bail hearing last year, the bond was set at $2 million after Assistant District Attorney Caleb Saunders told the court to keep the suspect imprisoned during the trial. Saunders added:

"The facts alleged are extremely concerning and disturbing and go to the violent nature and grave nature of the offense."

Schabusiness was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree s*xual assault. The suspect, who suffers from bipolar disorder, has been undergoing treatment since seventh grade.

