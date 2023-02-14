WATCH: Bodycam footage shows Alex Murdaugh sobbing next to wife and son’s dead bodies

Alex Murdaugh is currently on trial for shooting and killing his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, at the family's hunting estate in June 2021.

As prosecutors continue to line up evidence to incriminate Alex Murdaugh in the double homicide, a bodycam video that was previously submitted in court proceedings showed the suspect sobbing next to his wife and son’s bodies shortly after they were killed.

A video released on Monday, February 13, 2023, showed Murdaugh dressed in a white T-shirt and shorts, sobbing loudly while an officer, identified as Colleton County Sgt. Daniel Greene tried to take down a preliminary statement in connection to the gruesome murders of his family.

The clip captured Murdaugh standing near the dog kennels where both the victims were killed with a shotgun as Greene walked up to the suspect. Murdaugh then immediately blurted out that he had a loaded shotgun gun on him that he had grabbed after finding the bodies of his wife and son.

Murdaugh, without any provocation, then rambles about a potential motive for the murders, stating that Paul reportedly received numerous threats after he was involved in a boat crash that killed a teen in 2019.

Bodycam Footage reveals new details as Alex Murdaugh trial continues

A Bodycam video released recently showed Alex Murdaugh interacting with a cop, Colleton County Sgt. Daniel Greene, at the scene, who arrived twenty minutes after the 911 call alerted authorities about the double homicide.

When Greene asked Murdaugh about his whereabouts during the night, the suspect was heard saying he was visiting his mother, who suffers from Alzheimer's.

However, last week, testimony from Murdaugh’s mother’s caretaker, Mushell Smith, revealed that the suspect was at his mother's home for less than 20 minutes but had asked smith to tell authorities he had been there for longer.

In the bodycam footage, Murdaugh is also heard saying that he had not seen his wife and son for hours before they were killed.

The statement proved to be false after prosecutors at Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial played a video that caught the suspect’s voice near the crime scene five minutes before they were shot multiple times near the family’s dog kennel. The bodycam video also captured Murdaugh sobbing while repeatedly asking the officer if his family was dead. Murdaugh can be heard in the clip, saying:

“Did you check them? They are dead, aren’t they?”

Greene responded:

“Yes, sir, that’s what it looks like.”

As per the New York Post, Colleton County Sgt. Daniel Greene provided testimony in connection to the video and told prosecutors that while Murdaugh was upset, he “didn’t see any visible tears.”

Alex Murdaugh has maintained his innocence, though prosecutors allege that he killed his family to cover up his financial crimes. If convicted, Murdaugh faces a minimum of 30 years in prison.

