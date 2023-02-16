WATCH: Bodycam footage shows Georgia officer Alexis Callaway saving choking infant

Recent bodycam footage showed Senoia police officer Alexis Callaway saving a choking infant at a home in Georgia immediately after showing up at the scene.

The footage captured the valiant actions of Alexis Callaway, rushing into a home to administer CPR to a four-week-old baby. The child began choking after failing to swallow a liquid that had obstructed their airway.

Callaway turned the baby over and patted the child’s back to clear the airway and enable the child to breathe. Following repeated patting, the child spat out the liquid that was blocking their airway and began to breathe normally.

Alexis Callaway is being hailed as a hero after saving a baby from choking

Georgia officer Alexis Callaway is now being touted as a hero, whose swift actions as a first responder saved the life of a child, who briefly lost consciousness after choking.

Describing the scene to FOX 5 Atlanta, Callaway said she did not hesitate for a second before springing into fight mode to save the baby from choking.

Callaway told the outlet:

“No hesitation. I saw the baby. Saw that it was the grandmother that had the baby. I took it. Made myself at home and started going.”

Callaway, who joined the Senoia police in 2020, mentioned that she has been certified to administer CPR since the age of 16, and expounded on the method that helped the baby successfully breathe normally. Explaining her attempt to clear the child's airway by repeatedly patting its back, she said:

“It is supposed to release anything that could be obstructing the airway. And you are supposed to have them angled kind of downward to help get them lodged out.”

Callaway was grateful that she learned CPR and urged other officers to do the same, as she told the publication:

“It’s rewarding, I think he was one month old, and now gets the rest of his life.”

The officer's heroic efforts to save the baby garnered applause from several people, including Governor Brian P. Kemp, who said the officer has made the state proud.

Governor Brian P. Kemp's Tweet (Image via Twitter)

He wrote:

"Officer Alexis Callaway of the Senoia Police Dept. has made all of Georgia proud. She also continues to honor the memory of her late father who served as president of the Georgia Gang Investigators Association with her service."

Senoia Police Department’s Captain Jason Ercole also hailed Alexis for preventing what could have led to a "disastrous outcome." Alexis Callaway will soon receive the Senoia Police Department’s lifesaving award at a ceremony in March, the department announced in a statement.

