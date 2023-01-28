WATCH: Video shows Alex Murdaugh wearing clean clothes and sobbing during police interview on night of murders

A newly-released video shows disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh, accused of killing his wife and son, uncontrollably sobbing while recounting discovering the bloody bodies, to authorities who responded to the crime scene.

Alex Murdaugh is currently on trial for shooting and killing his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, at the family's hunting estate in June 2021.

A video presented to jurors during the trial on Friday, January 27, showed Murdaugh speaking to Colleton County Sheriff’s Detective Laura Rutland hours after claiming to have found the bodies.

In the video, a seemingly distraught Murdaugh is seen wearing a clean white T-shirt while recounting the ordeal to the three officers inside the car.

"I touched them both. I tried to do it as limited as possible, but I tried to take their pulse on both of them."

During the trial, prosecutor John Meadors asked Rutland if Murdaugh’s clothes and hands were “clean," despite having, allegedly, come in contact with the bodies hours earlier, to which the witness responded with a resounding yes. The testimony has led people to believe that the suspect changed his clothes and washed his hands after discovering the bodies.

The video shows Alex Murdaugh being interviewed by authorities at the crime scene

Part 1/5

Alex Murdaugh interrogation video after the murders.

June 8th, 2021

A newly released video of Alex Murdaugh being interviewed by authorities at the crime scene provides an insight into his state of mind shortly after his wife and son were shot multiple times in June 2021. Murdaugh’s son paul was shot twice with a shotgun, and his wife Maggie was killed with a rifle at the family’s South Carolina estate.

As the interview continued, Murdaugh subtly directed the investigators towards a potential motive, stating that his son had several enemies after he was charged in connection to a boat crash that claimed the life of Mallory Beach.

Murdaugh told investigators that his son received constant threats after officers questioned if the threats were recent. Murdaugh also named a person of interest in the killing, pointing the authorities towards his groundskeeper, who reportedly spent a lot of time with his son paul.

Paul recorded video at the kennels at 8:44& 55 seconds. In that video you'll hearing Paul, Maggie and #AlexMurdaugh 's voices. "He was at the murder scene with the two victims." 8:49 & 1 second Paul's phones locks forever. 8:49 & 31 seconds Maggie's phone locks. Pros. opening.

As per the New York Post, shortly after prosecutors questioned Colleton County Sheriff’s Detective Laura Rutland regarding the T-shirt, Defense attorney Jim Griffin countered by saying:

"And to your visual eye, It did not look like he had just blown his son's head off in the confines of the feed room where there were splatters everywhere, isn't that correct?"

Rutland told the attorney that she made no such statements. The hearing is set to resume on Monday. If convicted, Alex Murdaugh faces 30 years to life in prison.

