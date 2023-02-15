WATCH: Video shows Wisconsin woman Taylor Schabusiness accused of decapitating lover attacking own attorney in court

On Tuesday, February 14, 25-year-old murderer Taylor Schabusinesses reportedly attacked her own attorney in court as she faced a competency hearing related to the murder and decapitation of her lover. Footage of the incident, captured on court surveillance cameras, depicted the brutal courtroom assault.

Trigger warning: This article contains graphic mentions of abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

In the shocking video, a handcuffed Taylor Schabusiness could be seen struggling with her lawyer, Quinn Jolly, before authorities rush over and attempt to subdue her.

As she is held down by an officer, she can be seen wrestling away from his grip before wrapping her legs around him in what appeared to be an attempt to fight him.

According to the New York Post, Taylor Schabusiness may have been angered by the fact that Judge Thomas J. Walsh recommended delaying her murder trial from the initial March 6 date, pushing it back to May 15, 2023. The suspect faces charges of first-degree homicide, mutilating a corpse, and assault.

A competency trial was held for Taylor Schabusiness

As per the Associated Press, on February 2022, Taylor Schabusiness allegedly murdered her 25-year-old lover, Shad Thyrion, while under the influence of methamphetemine.

According to Wisconsin authorities, she was accused of strangling Thyrion in his Green Bay home before abusing and dismembering the body. His severed body parts, including his head, were found around the crime scene.

As reported by People News, the criminal complaint stated:

"Schabusiness responded that the police were going to have fun trying to find all of the organs as she dismembered the body. Schabusiness stated she used knives that she obtained from the kitchen of the residence and that a bread knife worked the best because of the serrated blade."

Assistant District Attorney Caleb Saunders noted that the case was particularly horrific. Saunders said:

"The facts alleged are extremely concerning and disturbing and go to the violent nature and grave nature of the offense."

Due to the gruesome and disturbing nature of the incident, the Wisconsin court held a competency trial to determine whether or not Schabusiness had the mental faculties to face the charges.

Yahoo noted that about 10 minutes after the Tuesday assault, Taylor Shabusiness reportedly asked authorities what had happened, indicating that she may not have remembered the assault. When officials explained that she had assaulted her attorney, striking him in the head, she reportedly appeared ignorant of her supposed crime.

Schabusiness is set to plead not guilty to the murder, citing that she is not mentally well. Judge Walsh, however, ruled that he believed she was competent to stand trial. After the Tuesday hearing, Quinn Jolly filed a motion to withdraw from the case, however, Judge Walsh has not responded to the request.

