What happened to Anggy Diaz? Husband charged as newlywed wife found decapitated in Texas

On Wednesday, January 11, authorities arrested a man who confessed to decapitating his newlywed wife, Anggy Diaz, in their Texas home. While police have yet to release the victim’s name, she was identified as 21-year-old Anggy Diaz by members of her family.

Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said that law enforcement arrested Jared Dicus, 21, concerning his wife’s death after the perpetrator confessed to severing her head. Guidry said that law enforcement learned of the gruesome killing after they were alerted to a report that stated a deceased person had been found at a rural texas home.

Anayeli Ruiz KHOU @AnayeliNews The 21-year-old woman found decapitated was identified by her family & friends as Anggy Diaz. Her husband James Dicus was arrested & now faces murder charges. Friends tell us they were newlyweds. The full story on @KHOU The 21-year-old woman found decapitated was identified by her family & friends as Anggy Diaz. Her husband James Dicus was arrested & now faces murder charges. Friends tell us they were newlyweds. The full story on @KHOU https://t.co/WZYqJKWIMU

The newlyweds, who got married in October last year, reportedly lived in a residence behind the suspect’s family home. Dicus’s parent’s called the police after they found their daughter-in-law Anggy Diaz’s body with a missing head in the couple’s residence.

Upon arrival, police found family members, including the suspect Jared Dicus at the crime scene with the deceased. Guidry said that Dicus was arrested at the scene and confessed to killing his wife.

Anggy Diaz was killed a day before authorities discovered her body

(IG) Hallesblogafrica @hallesblog



The 21-year-old husband, Jared Dicus, was interviewed by cops and confessed to the kill!ng, Guidry revealed.



#anggydiaz The decapitated body of a young wife married for less than four months was found by Texas authorities, who have charged her husband in the “gruesome” murder.The 21-year-old husband, Jared Dicus, was interviewed by cops and confessed to the kill!ng, Guidry revealed. The decapitated body of a young wife married for less than four months was found by Texas authorities, who have charged her husband in the “gruesome” murder.The 21-year-old husband, Jared Dicus, was interviewed by cops and confessed to the kill!ng, Guidry revealed.#anggydiaz https://t.co/PggS42PKcw

In a press conference, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said that authorities believe that Anggy Diaz, a Texas newlywed, was killed by her husband a day before they were alerted to “a possible deceased person” report on Wednesday, January 11.

Authorities said the local police department was alerted about the crime around 4.18 pm on Wednesday by the suspect’s family, who lived on the property with the newlyweds. Upon arrival, police found the body of a 21-year-old Hispanic woman in a residence located behind the suspect’s family home. They noted that only the body was discovered in the home, but her head was missing.

Police later found the knife, believed to be the murder weapon, with a severed head on the property. Police estimated the victim was killed around 11 pm on Tuesday.

Describing the gruesome scene to reporters, Guidry said:

“It was a portion of a body, dismembered, and a residence that was covered in blood — a gruesome scene, at best.”

Police added that before the incident, the couple was investigated for a minor disturbance report in their home.

Anggy Diaz's family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for her funeral

Matt Dougherty @MattKHOU A vigil will soon begin for the 21-year-old Waller County newlywed who was allegedly killed by her husband. This is where Anggy Diaz worked. Authorities say Diaz was beheaded by her husband, James Dicus, 21, at their home yesterday morning. #KHOU11 A vigil will soon begin for the 21-year-old Waller County newlywed who was allegedly killed by her husband. This is where Anggy Diaz worked. Authorities say Diaz was beheaded by her husband, James Dicus, 21, at their home yesterday morning. #KHOU11 https://t.co/tfOBZ3Auou

In the wake of her death, friends of the victim spoke to KHOU, describing Anggy Diaz as a kind individual who cared deeply about the well-being of her family. Diaz, who was from Nicaragua, reportedly worked two jobs to pay for her mother’s cancer treatment back home.

Waller County Judge Trey Duho, who officiated the newlyweds’ wedding ceremony in October, issued a statement on Facebook mourning the tragic incident and said:

“This [incident] involved a young couple that I married in October of 2022. During my short time with them, they were a very nice young couple. As with many of you, I’m greatly saddened and shocked by the news of this tragic event and my prayers are with all of their families.”

Authorities are yet to reveal a potential motive for the crime. Meanwhile, the victim’s family has launched a GoFundMe page to help raise money for Diaz’s funeral.

Poll : 0 votes